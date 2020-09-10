Skip to content
WTRF
Valley Grove
85°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live Video
Home
News
Top Stories
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Coronavirus
Digital Exclusive
Emergencies
Entertainment
Local News
National News
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Washington DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Brooke County removed “Yellow” advisory on WV County Alert System Map
Video
Top Stories
W.Va. Treasurer Candidate visits the Friendly City
New York/Connecticut place W.Va and Ohio on travel advisory
Video
Democrats reject scaled-back $500B virus relief bill in Senate vote as prospects dim for more aid before election
Video
CARE Funeral & Cremation 4th annual First Responders Luncheon
Sports
Band of the Week
Big Race Daytona
The Big Game
Black and Gold Today
College Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Sports
High School Football Previews
Local Sports
Masters Report
Team Of The Week
Top Stories
West Virginia set to debut against FCS Eastern Kentucky
Top Stories
McCann homers twice, White Sox top Pirates on Clemente Day
Paden City Will End Season After Friday
Video
Steelers LB Ryan Shazier announces retirement
No excuses: Mayfield turns page on 2019, focused for Browns
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Ohio Valley Nature Pictures
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Traffic
2 Mile Hill
Cabela Drive
Dallas Pike
I-470
I-70 Elm Grove
US 250 Interchange
Washington Avenue
Wheeling Tunnel
Living Local
Advertise With Us
Back To School
Building A Better Community
Buy Local
Calendar
Faces of Recovery
Destination: West Virginia
Lauttamus Security Question of The Day
LOVE
Ohio Valley Dining Directory
Pet of The Week
Senior Sports Shout Out
Take A Tour With Taylor
Summers In The Backyard
Veterans Voices
WTRF Half Price Deals
Jobs
Find a Job
Jobs
Post A Job
Work For Us
Contests
The Daily Pledge
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
Contest Winners
More
About Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Meet the Team
Ohio Lottery
Trip Incentives
TV Schedule
WTRF Birthday Club
Search
Search
Search
moore
W.Va. Treasurer Candidate visits the Friendly City
video
Democrats reject scaled-back $500B virus relief bill in Senate vote as prospects dim for more aid before election
Video
U.S Marshals arrest fugitive in Marietta
Video
Man charged with murder arrested at home of Ohio State Rep. Kristin Boggs
Video
Think 2020’s disasters are wild? Experts see worse in future
Video
Senate voting on GOP COVID-19 relief proposal
Video
At least 17 US police chiefs have resigned or been fired since June 1
Video
Ohio mom gets 25-year term for leaving her 2 dead babies in cars
Video
Caught on camera: Man throws puppy 30 feet in air; now facing felony animal abuse charge
Video
Zach’s Thursday Noon Update
Video
New President Trump rule ties college funding to speech, faith rights
Video
Local Beekeeper shares fun bee facts for National Honey Month
Video
Coronavirus In West Virginia: DHHR confirms 3 new COVID-19 related deaths; 209 positive cases
Video
More Video
Game of the Week
Week one Game of the Week Princeton vs. Bluefield
Video
59SportsZone Game of the Week: Liberty @ Wyoming East
Video
59SportsZone Game of the Week: Midland Trail @ Greenbrier West
Video
Ohio Lottery
Don't Miss
Zach’s Thursday Noon Update
Video
Democrats reject scaled-back $500B virus relief bill in Senate vote as prospects dim for more aid before election
Video
U.S Marshals arrest fugitive in Marietta
Video
Man charged with murder arrested at home of Ohio State Rep. Kristin Boggs
Video
Think 2020’s disasters are wild? Experts see worse in future
Video
Senate voting on GOP COVID-19 relief proposal
Video
At least 17 US police chiefs have resigned or been fired since June 1
Video
Trending Stories
W.Va. Treasurer Candidate visits the Friendly City
New York/Connecticut place W.Va and Ohio on travel advisory
Video
Democrats reject scaled-back $500B virus relief bill in Senate vote as prospects dim for more aid before election
Video
U.S Marshals arrest fugitive in Marietta
Video
Man charged with murder arrested at home of Ohio State Rep. Kristin Boggs
Video
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News