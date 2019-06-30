Skip to content
WTRF
Wheeling
66°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Home
News
Top Stories
Local News
National
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
West Virginia Headlines
Top Stories
Top Stories
One injured in crash near Morristown
Top Stories
Ten dead after a small plane crash in Texas
Live: The AAL Championship Game. The West Virginia Roughriders Vs. The Carolina Energy
Daycare that was an offshoot of Children Solutions will go forward under new ownership
Wheeling Police looking for wanted man
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Sports
College Sports
Local Sports
NFL
Olympics
Racing
West Virginia Illustrated
WVU Sports
Top Stories
Wheeling Central holds 3rd annual friendly city shootout
Top Stories
Post 1 Downs Morgantown
Top Stories
Sunday Sit-Down with the W.Va. Roughriders
Roughriders Win AAL Championship
Live: The AAL Championship Game. The West Virginia Roughriders Vs. The Carolina Energy
Roughriders Confident Heading Into Championship Game
Community
Ask the Pros
A Taste with Rach
Building A Better Community
Calendar
Founder’s Day of Caring
LOVE
Obituary
Ohio Valley Fourth of July Fireworks Schedule
Veterans Voices
Contests
Animals Up Close
Backyard Weather
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
Ohio Lottery
Watch
About Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
morristown
One injured in crash near Morristown
video
Ten dead after a small plane crash in Texas
Food fight with wine & other great videos
What’s Trending on Monday
Emily’s Monday AM Forecast
Alexa’s Late Night Weather Update
Wheeling Central holds 3rd annual friendly city shootout
Post 1 Downs Morgantown
Sunday Sit-Down with the W.Va. Roughriders
Alexa’s Evening Weather Forecast
More Video
4th of July Countdown Clock
Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds
Ohio Lottery
Trending Stories
One injured in crash near Morristown
Ten dead after a small plane crash in Texas
African Children’s Choir performs in Steubenville
Controlled fire at coke plant in Follansbee
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News