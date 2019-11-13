Skip to content
WTRF
Valley Grove
25°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live Streaming Video
Home
News
Top Stories
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Emergencies
Digital Exclusive
Entertainment
Local News
National
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Washington-DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Mt. DeChantel Kroger unveils new look
Top Stories
Pennsylvania medical pot sales top $500M in first 2 years
Porn actress fights President Trump request for settlement dollars
Impeachment testimony wraps up after 5 hours
Meet Narwhal, the puppy found with a tail growing out of his head
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Ohio Valley Nature Pictures
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Sports
The Big Game
Band of the Week
Black and Gold Today
College Sports
High School Sports
Local Sports
Team Of The Week
WVU Sports
Top Stories
High stakes: Steelers, Browns renew rivalry, plenty on line
Top Stories
Ohio State’s Young to miss 1 more game for NCAA violation
Creek’s Fante, Athlete of the Week
Alabama 5th in CFP committee rankings after loss to LSU
Drop Zone? Steelers playmakers searching for consistency
Living Local
Animals Up Close
Back To School
Building A Better Community
Calendar
LOVE
Obituary
Pledge of Allegiance
Trinity Health Matters
Veterans Voices
WTRF Half Off Deals
Contests
2019 Pro Football Contest
Feed The Need
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
Watch and Win
About Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
Trip Incentives
Work For Us
Watch
CMA Awards
Ohio Lottery
The Mel Robbins Show
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
nick
Nickelodeon and Netflix confirm multi-year deal
video
WVa gov asked to end sales of flavored vaping products
Impeachment testimony wraps up after 5 hours
Meet Narwhal, the puppy found with a tail growing out of his head
John Legend is People’s 2019 ‘Sexiest Man Alive’
Denver to pay $300K to pilot wrongfully arrested for being naked in airport hotel
Don’t fall for $75 Costco ‘anniversary’ coupon scam on Facebook
Marshall County Sheriff’s Office looking for suspects that stole an ATM
School staff to be charged with manslaughter in death of boy with autism
Wednesday is World Kindness Day
Airport therapy cat & other great videos
More Video
Pro Football Challenge
Ohio Lottery
Don't Miss
Emily’s Wednesday a.m. forecast
Colin Kaepernick plans to audition for NFL teams on Saturday
Call 1-800-TURKEYS & other trending stories
“Success For All” K-2 students in Brooke County
Preserving history in the Ohio Valley
Sneak peak into new behavioral unit at Reynolds Memorial Hospital
Veterans Voices: PTSD therapy in the pastures
Trending Stories
Pennsylvania medical pot sales top $500M in first 2 years
WVa gov asked to end sales of flavored vaping products
Porn actress fights President Trump request for settlement dollars
Impeachment testimony wraps up after 5 hours
Nickelodeon and Netflix confirm multi-year deal
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News