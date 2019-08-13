Skip to content
WTRF
Wheeling
71°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live Streaming Video
Home
News
Top Stories
Boil Order
Emergencies
Digital Exclusive
Entertainment
Local News
National
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Washington-DC
West Virginia Headlines
Top Stories
IPhone cost could rise $100 due to tariffs
Top Stories
West Virginia State Trooper shot in line of duty released from hospital
Pres. Trump addresses workers on importance of American energy, manufacturing
Wheeling PD investigating a body found in Woodsdale area
Former Ohio County teacher sentenced to prison for sexual assault
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Sports
College Sports
High School Sports
High School Football Previews
Local Sports
NFL
WVU Sports
Top Stories
Tyler Consolidated Knights 2019 Football Season Preview
Top Stories
Paden City Wildcats 2019 Football Season Preview
Top Stories
Valley Lumberjacks 2019 Football Season Preview
Rule changes, tailgates, and pepperoni rolls: Fans take to Twitter to #AskNealBrown
Oak Glen Golden Bears 2019 Football Season Preview
Weirton Madonna Blue Dons 2019 Football Season Preview
Living Local
A Taste with Rach
Animals Up Close
Back To School
Building A Better Community
Calendar
Founder’s Day of Caring
Kidcaster
Ohio Valley Job And Career Fair
LOVE
Veterans Voices
Obituary
What’s Up Ohio Valley
Contests
Ohio Valley Idol
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
About Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
Work For Us
Watch
Ohio Lottery
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Attention Direct-TV customers, you no longer have WTRF-TV, click to find out more
Paden City High School
Paden City Wildcats 2019 Football Season Preview
video
Health official comments on Moundsville Hep A case
There’s a grass roots effort underway to save EORH
Trial date set for man accused in Wheeling Island murder
Back to School: Armed Teachers
Wheeling Hospital CEO speaks out
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Veterans Voices: Jeremy McCamic
Animals Up Close: Reindeer
IPhone cost could rise $100 due to tariffs
Wheeling 250 parade to commemorate the city
Former Ohio County teacher sentenced to prison for sexual assault
Wheeling Suspension Bridge officially open to traffic
More Video
Direct TV
Job and Career Fair
Click to Enter
Ohio Lottery
Trending Stories
IPhone cost could rise $100 due to tariffs
West Virginia State Trooper shot in line of duty released from hospital
Wheeling 250 parade to commemorate the city
Pres. Trump addresses workers on importance of American energy, manufacturing
Wheeling PD investigating a body found in Woodsdale area
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News