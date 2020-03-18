Skip to content
date 2020-03-18
No public Mass for Catholics due to Coronavirus fears
Top Stories
You may get money from government during pandemic
Local restaurants react to statewide shutdown
Wheeling University closing residence halls, extending online instruction for remainder of semester
Pennsylvania reports state’s 1st coronavirus death
Pandemic
You may get money from government during pandemic
Homeless population faces more hardship during COVID-19 pandemic
19 under investigation after 2 at Ohio nursing home test positive for coronavirus
Shell Cracker Plant urged to cease operations amid COVID-19 concerns
WLU issues update on COVID-19 response
DeWine closes more than 180 BMV locations across Ohio
No public Mass for Catholics due to Coronavirus fears
President Trump taps emergency powers, signs coronavirus aid package into law
Latest Walmart store changes: operating hours, special shopping hours, item limitations and more
DHHR confirms second positive COVID-19 case in West Virginia
Buckeye Local senior: ‘We’re worried about graduation’
Soup Kitchen of Greater Wheeling feeding tremendous number of people during pandemic
WV primary election still on for May 12, but many may vote absentee
Students with autism without routine as learning center closes for weeks
