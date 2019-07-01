Skip to content
WTRF
Wheeling
79°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Home
News
Top Stories
Local News
National
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
West Virginia Headlines
Top Stories
911 line down in Woodsdale area
Top Stories
City of Wheeling selects new Assistant City Manager
Top Stories
Body of 7 year old found at Salt Fork State Park
Accidental shooting in Shadyside
Officials: Florida man robs Wendy’s after grilling burger
‘Puppies aren’t people’: Attorney in puppy tossing case sparks outrage in court
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Sports
College Sports
Local Sports
NFL
Olympics
Racing
West Virginia Illustrated
WVU Sports
Top Stories
Wheeling Central holds 3rd annual friendly city shootout
Top Stories
Post 1 Downs Morgantown
Top Stories
Sunday Sit-Down with the W.Va. Roughriders
Roughriders Win AAL Championship
Live: The AAL Championship Game. The West Virginia Roughriders Vs. The Carolina Energy
Roughriders Confident Heading Into Championship Game
Community
Ask the Pros
A Taste with Rach
Building A Better Community
Calendar
Founder’s Day of Caring
LOVE
Obituary
Ohio Valley Fourth of July Fireworks Schedule
Veterans Voices
Contests
Animals Up Close
Backyard Weather
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
Ohio Lottery
Watch
About Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
park
Body of 7 year old found at Salt Fork State Park
video
Emily’s Noon Weather Update
Body of 7 year old found at Salt Fork State Park
Officials: Florida man robs Wendy’s after grilling burger
‘Puppies aren’t people’: Attorney in puppy tossing case sparks outrage in court
Trump cartoon causes artist to lose job
Ten dead after a small plane crash in Texas
Food fight with wine & other great videos
What’s Trending on Monday
Emily’s Monday AM Forecast
Alexa’s Late Night Weather Update
More Video
4th of July Countdown Clock
Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds
Ohio Lottery
Trending Stories
911 line down in Woodsdale area
City of Wheeling selects new Assistant City Manager
Body of 7 year old found at Salt Fork State Park
Accidental shooting in Shadyside
Officials: Florida man robs Wendy’s after grilling burger
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News