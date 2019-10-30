Skip to content
WTRF
Valley Grove
62°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live Streaming Video
Home
News
Top Stories
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Emergencies
Digital Exclusive
Entertainment
Local News
National
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Washington-DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Missing Virginia teen found safe, suspected abductor in custody
Top Stories
Belmont County lodging taxes are down, but only temporarily
Construction underway on Menards at The Highlands
Do the Wheeling Nailers have what it takes to serve in the armed forces?
“Joe Too Cool” expands his lessons to include vaping
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Ohio Valley Nature Pictures
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Sports
The Big Game
Band of the Week
Black and Gold Today
College Sports
High School Sports
Local Sports
Team Of The Week
WVU Sports
Top Stories
High School Football Week 10
Top Stories
‘Frustrated’ Browns QB Mayfield storms away from interview
Everything’s Rosie; Nix’s return bolsters Steelers’ run game
Pirates claim former Rockies reliever Howard off waivers
No. 12 Baylor saw turn with Brewer’s near-comeback vs. WVU
Living Local
Animals Up Close
Back To School
Building A Better Community
Calendar
LOVE
Obituary
Pledge of Allegiance
Trick or Treat Times
Trinity Health Matters
Veterans Voices
WTRF Half Off Deals
Contests
2019 Pro Football Contest
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
Mel Robbins Contest
About Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
Trip Incentives
Work For Us
Watch
CMA Awards
Ohio Lottery
The Mel Robbins Show
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
2019 Trick or Treat Times
Parkersburg South
High School Football Week 10
video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Belmont County lodging taxes are down, but only temporarily
Construction underway on Menards at The Highlands
Do the Wheeling Nailers have what it takes to serve in the armed forces?
“Joe Too Cool” expands his lessons to include vaping
Building a Better Community: Family Service Upper Ohio Valley
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Could colleges be effected by an inaccurate Census count?
Is Ohio’s Revenge Porn Law coming up short?
State Senator Maroney waives court appearance
More Video
Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds
Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds
Pro Football Challenge
Ohio Lottery
Don't Miss
Emily’s Noon weather update
Columbus homicide suspect arrested in Wheeling
Don’t forget your free Taco Bell taco today
Emily’s Wednesday a.m. forecast
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Martins Ferry holds Meet the Candidates night
Jefferson County teacher accused of inappropriate contact with students
Trending Stories
WATCH: Little girl uses Nerf gun to pull out loose tooth
Jefferson County teacher facing felony charges for inappropriate contact with students
White House launches website aimed at addiction treatment
Man accused of forcing woman to perform sex acts on 20 men, bathe in bleach
Family makes epic Halloween costume for son with cerebral palsy
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News