Skip to content
WTRF
Valley Grove
48°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live Streaming Video
Home
News
Top Stories
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Emergencies
Digital Exclusive
Entertainment
Local News
National
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Washington DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Travel Agent: Business unaffected by Coronavirus
Video
Top Stories
Wheeling Hospital gears up as Coronavirus outbreak spreads
Video
Parts of St. Clairsville under boil order
Video
WVU student killed in shooting at College Park Apartments
Video
Pa. woman in Cookie Monster costume overdoses after dropping child at babysitter, police say
Video
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Ohio Valley Nature Pictures
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Sports
Band of the Week
Big Race Daytona
The Big Game
Black and Gold Today
College Sports
High School Sports
Local Sports
Team Of The Week
WVU Sports
Top Stories
Monroe Central falls in district final
Video
Top Stories
Oak Glen’s Peyton Hall and Park’s Erick Brothers claim state titles
Video
Cyclones a Tough Opponent on Penguins Night
Video
Doolittle has 19 points, Oklahoma beats No. 20 West Virginia
Maine Prevails Over Wheeling with Third Period Goal
Video
Traffic
2 Mile Hill
Cabela Drive
Dallas Pike
I-470
I-70 Elm Grove
US 250 Interchange
Washington Avenue
Wheeling Tunnel
Living Local
Animals Up Close
Back To School
Building A Better Community
Calendar
Faces of Recovery
Hidden History
Lauttamus Security Question of The Day
LOVE
Ohio Valley Job And Career Fair
Pet of The Week
Pledge of Allegiance
Trinity Health Matters
Veterans Voices
Contests
Contest Winners
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
About Us/Watch
About Us
Advertise With Us
Ohio Lottery
The Mel Robbins Show
Meet the Team
Trip Incentives
TV Schedule
Work For Us
WTRF Birthday Club
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
patient
Florida hospital worker allegedly caught sucking patient’s toes
video
11-year-old ice climber dies after 300-foot fall
Video
Washington governor declares state of emergency over coronavirus
Video
Rare feat: Leap Day baby shares birthday with dad
Video
Girls become a ‘Princess for a Day’ at JCPenney
Video
Drunk driver strikes 2 state police cars in Massachusetts, K9 taken to vet
Video
WVU president responds after 2 shootings
Video
McDonald’s giving away free Egg McMuffins Monday
Video
Walmart Foundation grants $7,500 to Wheeling YMCA youth program
Video
Police: 15-year-old accidentally shoots, kills boy while playing with gun
Video
Oak Glen’s Peyton Hall and Park’s Erick Brothers claim state titles
Video
Moundsville looking to fill vacancies in police department
Video
Powhatan Point Fire Chief calls it a career after 38 years
Video
More Video
Ohio Lottery
Don't Miss
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
11-year-old ice climber dies after 300-foot fall
Video
Washington governor declares state of emergency over coronavirus
Video
Rare feat: Leap Day baby shares birthday with dad
Video
Girls become a ‘Princess for a Day’ at JCPenney
Video
Drunk driver strikes 2 state police cars in Massachusetts, K9 taken to vet
Video
WVU president responds after 2 shootings
Video
Trending Stories
11-year-old ice climber dies after 300-foot fall
Video
American Red Cross dedicates March to blood donors
Washington governor declares state of emergency over coronavirus
Video
Rare feat: Leap Day baby shares birthday with dad
Video
Girls become a ‘Princess for a Day’ at JCPenney
Video
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News