Skip to content
WTRF
Valley Grove
40°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live Streaming Video
Home
News
Top Stories
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Emergencies
Digital Exclusive
Entertainment
Local News
National
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Washington-DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Woman uses puppies as a bouquet for her wedding
Top Stories
Shocking footage shows woman braving brushfire to save injured koala
Mister Rogers Week: Heinz History Center- reliving your childhood
Birthday parade for special needs toddler
A new Uno deck promises to keep families away from politics at Thanksgiving dinner
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Ohio Valley Nature Pictures
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Sports
The Big Game
Band of the Week
Black and Gold Today
College Sports
High School Sports
Local Sports
Team Of The Week
WVU Sports
Top Stories
Nailers Win on Goal with Five Seconds Left
Top Stories
Oak Glen’s Chaney Athlete of the Week
Hundreds of students attend Wheeling Nailers Education Game
‘Blowout Buckeyes’ may finally be tested in final weeks
QB Jarret Doege gives WVU hopes for bowl berth
Living Local
Animals Up Close
Back To School
Building A Better Community
Calendar
LOVE
Obituary
Pledge of Allegiance
Trinity Health Matters
WTRF Half Off Deals
Veterans Voices
Contests
Contest Winners
2019 Pro Football Contest
Feed The Need
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
Watch and Win
About Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
Trip Incentives
Work For Us
Watch
CMA Awards
Ohio Lottery
The Mel Robbins Show
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
pitcher
Pirates pitcher Vazquez faces more child sex-related charges
video
Tom Hanks just found out he’s related to Mister Rogers
Ohio woman pleads guilty in 3 sons’ deaths, sentenced to 37 years
Does Ohio bill allow students to give wrong answers based on religion?
Marshall Co. Commission follows suit, pass resolution in support of miners
Woman hospitalized after crashing vehicle into Shadyside residence
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Victim’s family speaks out on Clarksburg VA Hospital homicides
Veterans Voices: Wild mustangs taming veterans
Hundreds of students attend Wheeling Nailers Education Game
Bethlehem Temple gears up for Thanksgiving Basket Giveaway
More Video
Pro Football Challenge
Ohio Lottery
Don't Miss
Emily’s Tuesday a.m. forecast
Birthday parade for special needs toddler
A new Uno deck promises to keep families away from politics at Thanksgiving dinner
Nine students charged after death of Ohio University fraternity pledge
‘I had to act’: Navy sailor honored for tackling man during alleged altercation with police
Website will pay you $3K a month to smoke marijuana
Proposed Ohio law could loosen rules on non-profits and alcohol gifts
Trending Stories
Pirates pitcher Vazquez faces more child sex-related charges
Tom Hanks just found out he’s related to Mister Rogers
Ohio woman pleads guilty in 3 sons’ deaths, sentenced to 37 years
Does Ohio bill allow students to give wrong answers based on religion?
Marshall Co. Commission follows suit, pass resolution in support of miners
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News