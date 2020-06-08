Skip to content
WTRF
Valley Grove
79°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live Video
Home
News/Sports
Top Stories
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Coronavirus
Digital Exclusive
Emergencies
Entertainment
Local News
National
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Sports
Washington DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
West Virginia University
Top Stories
New Zealand declares itself coronavirus-free
Gov.Justice says concerts at fairs can resume in July
Video
Chest with over $1M worth of treasure hidden in Rocky Mountains for a decade has been found
McDonald’s Looking for at Least 100 New Hires
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Ohio Valley Nature Pictures
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Traffic
2 Mile Hill
Cabela Drive
Dallas Pike
I-470
I-70 Elm Grove
US 250 Interchange
Washington Avenue
Wheeling Tunnel
Ohio Valley Directory
Clear The Air
Ohio Valley Dining Directory
Open For Business
Living Local
Advertise With Us
Building A Better Community
Calendar
Faces of Recovery
Lauttamus Security Question of The Day
LOVE
Ohio Valley Job And Career Fair
Pet of The Week
Senior Send Off
Trinity Health Matters
Veterans Voices
Contests
Contest Winners
Graduation Gallery
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
More
About Us
Ohio Lottery
Meet the Team
Trip Incentives
TV Schedule
Work For Us
WTRF Birthday Club
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
plaza theatre
Plaza Theatre needs public’s support
video
Democrats, Republicans looking for common ground on police reform
Video
Wheeling BluesFest 2020 canceled; will return 2021
Belmont County Sheriff’s Office K-9 missing
Video
McDonald’s Looking for at Least 100 New Hires
Democrats unveil police overhaul, kneel at Capitol
Video
Doorbell video shows police officer hitting suspect with vehicle
Video
Man accused of driving into protesters claims to be KKK leader, could face hate crime charges
Video
Murray Energy to lay off 1,522 miners in the Ohio Valley for 24 hours
Video
Ohio County library offering curbside service
Video
Ex-police officer Derek Chauvin to make first court appearance since George Floyd’s death
Video
Marquee Cinemas to re-open Friday at The Highlands
Video
Here’s what is reopening this week in Ohio
Video
More Video
Ohio Lottery
Don't Miss
Alexa’s AM Weather
Video
Democrats, Republicans looking for common ground on police reform
Video
Wheeling BluesFest 2020 canceled; will return 2021
Belmont County Sheriff’s Office K-9 missing
Video
McDonald’s Looking for at Least 100 New Hires
Democrats unveil police overhaul, kneel at Capitol
Video
Doorbell video shows police officer hitting suspect with vehicle
Video
Trending Stories
New Zealand declares itself coronavirus-free
Democrats, Republicans looking for common ground on police reform
Video
Wheeling BluesFest 2020 canceled; will return 2021
Gov.Justice says concerts at fairs can resume in July
Video
Belmont County Sheriff’s Office K-9 missing
Video
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News