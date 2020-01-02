Skip to content
WTRF
Valley Grove
47°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live Streaming Video
Home
News
Top Stories
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Emergencies
Digital Exclusive
Entertainment
Local News
National
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Washington-DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Ohio high school student dies of flu complications
Top Stories
President Trump spent 1 of every 5 days at golf club in 2019
U-Haul says it won’t hire nicotine users in 21 states, including Pennsylvania, beginning Feb. 1
Wheeling Police searching for missing man
`Captain America’ actress charged with killing mom in Kansas
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Ohio Valley Nature Pictures
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Sports
The Big Game
Band of the Week
Black and Gold Today
College Sports
High School Sports
Local Sports
Team Of The Week
WVU Sports
Top Stories
Buckeyes host Badgers as Big Ten play takes center stage
Top Stories
Browns kick off coaching interviews with Mike McCarthy
Former NBA Commissioner David Stern dies at 77
Larsen, who threw only perfect World Series game, dies at 90
Dorsey bolts Browns, leaving chaotic team to find coach, GM
Living Local
Animals Up Close
Back To School
Building A Better Community
Calendar
Delightful Nights
LOVE
Obituary
Pledge of Allegiance
Sounds of The Season
Trinity Health Matters
WTRF Half Off Deals
Veterans Voices
Contests
Contest Winners
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
About Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
Trip Incentives
WTRF Birthday Club
Work For Us
Watch
ABC holiday program schedule
CBS holiday program schedule
Ohio Lottery
The Mel Robbins Show
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
records
Vinyl records outsell CDs for the first time in 30 years
video
President Trump spent 1 of every 5 days at golf club in 2019
Emily’s Noon weather update
Vinyl records outsell CDs for the first time in 30 years
U-Haul says it won’t hire nicotine users in 21 states, including Pennsylvania, beginning Feb. 1
Wheeling Police searching for missing man
Police investigating deaths of child, 2 adults after southeast Columbus fire
Father shot and killed, son taken into custody after standoff
Woman cited after hitting pedestrian in Martins Ferry
State police investigate as couple buries second horse injured in weekend shooting
Woman chased, attacked, dragged on home surveillance video
Transgender character coming to Marvel Universe
West Virginia legislature to battle over business tax repeal
More Video
Pizza Card
Pro Football Challenge
Ohio Lottery
Don't Miss
Emily’s Noon weather update
Homeowner injured in Moundsville fire, house ruled ‘total loss’
West Virginia man convicted on threatening to decapitate woman
Steelers Mike Tomlin Presser: Week 9
Pope: Sorry I lost patience with hand-shaker who yanked me
Driver arrested in west Columbus after multi-county chase
Happy 2020: Server at Michigan restaurant gets $2,020 tip
Trending Stories
Ohio high school student dies of flu complications
President Trump spent 1 of every 5 days at golf club in 2019
Vinyl records outsell CDs for the first time in 30 years
U-Haul says it won’t hire nicotine users in 21 states, including Pennsylvania, beginning Feb. 1
Wheeling Police searching for missing man
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News