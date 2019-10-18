Skip to content
WTRF
Valley Grove
55°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live Streaming Video
Home
News
Top Stories
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Emergencies
Digital Exclusive
Entertainment
Local News
National
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Washington-DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
AEP and WVDOH to shut down I-70 intermittently on Sunday
Top Stories
St. Michael Parish School hosts annual pumpkin drop
4th annual NAMI Walk to take place Saturday
Free smoke detectors for some Belmont County folks
Wheeling girls are learning about space travel too
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Ohio Valley Nature Pictures
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Sports
The Big Game
Band of the Week
Black and Gold Today
College Sports
High School Sports
Local Sports
Team Of The Week
WVU Sports
Top Stories
Kendall returns with West Virginia to face No. 5 Oklahoma
Top Stories
High School Football Week 8 Preview
No. 4 Ohio State looks to stay on roll at Northwestern
No. 1 pick to No. 1 in picks, Browns QB Mayfield struggling
‘Fragile’ Steelers still optimistic 2019 is salvageable
Living Local
Animals Up Close
Back To School
Building A Better Community
Calendar
LOVE
Obituary
Pledge of Allegiance
Trick or Treat Times
Trinity Health Matters
Veterans Voices
WTRF Half Off Deals
Contests
2019 Pro Football Contest
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
Mel Robbins Contest
Win 2 Tickets To the 53rd Annual CMA Awards
Win 4 VIP Tickets to Cash Explosion in Steubenville, OH
About Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
Work For Us
Watch
CMA Awards
Ohio Lottery
The Mel Robbins Show
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
resources
Wheeling provides public resources on City Service Fee
video
Coal industry and environmentalists dispute Trump energy vote
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Wheeling provides public resources on City Service Fee
AEP and WVDOH to shut down I-70 intermittently on Sunday
The Odd Ball celebrates ‘all things strange’
St. Michael Parish School hosts annual pumpkin drop
Free smoke detectors for some Belmont County folks
Wheeling girls are learning about space travel too
Cambridge man charged with making terroristic threats
After deadly shooting, Pittsburgh synagogue plans reopening
Baby powder recalled over asbestos concerns
Emily’s Noon weather update
More Video
Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds
Pro Football Challenge
Ohio Lottery
Don't Miss
Emily’s Thursday a.m. forecast
After deadly shooting, Pittsburgh synagogue plans reopening
Baby powder recalled over asbestos concerns
Emily’s Noon weather update
Woman attempts to give 2-year-old bath in bizarre Franklinton break-in
Election model predicts President Trump will win 2020 by a landslide
Kids play area vandalized with swastikas
Trending Stories
4th annual NAMI Walk to take place Saturday
Free smoke detectors for some Belmont County folks
Wheeling girls are learning about space travel too
City and federal leaders discuss grant for streetscaping
Cambridge man charged with making terroristic threats
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News