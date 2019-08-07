Skip to content
WTRF
Wheeling
79°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live Streaming Video
Home
News
Top Stories
Boil Order
Emergencies
Digital Exclusive
Entertainment
Local News
National
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Washington-DC
West Virginia Headlines
Top Stories
Fairfax Pd call situation at USA Today HQ a non-event
Top Stories
Deputies say these 9 apps could put your kids in danger
Talent show will showcase the surprising abilities of people with disabilities
USA Today HQ evacuated as police search for man with weapon
GC&P Development LLC bringing more development to Ohio County
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Sports
College Sports
High School Sports
Local Sports
NFL
Olympics
Racing
WVU Sports
Top Stories
Nailers Trade Lacroix’s Rights to Greenville
Top Stories
OSU Head Coach Ryan Day speaks to media as fall camp continues
Top Stories
Sunday Sit-Down with Rick Welker, Mike Carman, and Brian Leggett
Former Ohio Bobcat basketball player suspended after drug test reveals he’s ‘pregnant’
Countdown to Kickoff
Post 1 Wins Opener At State Tournament
Living Local
A Taste with Rach
Animals Up Close
Back To School
Building A Better Community
Calendar
Founder’s Day of Caring
Kidcaster
Ohio Valley Job And Career Fair
LOVE
Veterans Voices
Obituary
What’s Up Ohio Valley
Contests
Ohio Valley Idol
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
PONY League World Series Tickets
About Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
Work For Us
Watch
Ohio Lottery
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
2
Next Alert
Breaking News
Breaking News
USA Today HQ evacuated as police search for man with weapon
1
of
/
2
Breaking News
Attention Direct-TV customers, you no longer have WTRF-TV, click to find out more
2
of
/
2
River CIty
Second annual Pier-Pint event and walking tour centered around Wheeling’s brewing history
video
Fairfax Pd call situation at USA Today HQ a non-event
Deputies say these 9 apps could put your kids in danger
Emily’s Noon Weather Update
Cleveland man arrested in Beallsville for trafficking and drug possession
Coalition of Walmart employees to walkout, demanding the end of firearm sales
Teacher shot, killed by police in Pittsburgh suburb
Emily’s Wednesday AM Forecast
Nailers hold special night for season-ticket holders
Bridgeport community unites for National Night Out
Las Vegas shooting survivor attends Dayton vigil
More Video
Direct TV
Job and Career Fair
Click to Win
Click to Enter
Ohio Lottery
Trending Stories
Fairfax Pd call situation at USA Today HQ a non-event
Deputies say these 9 apps could put your kids in danger
Talent show will showcase the surprising abilities of people with disabilities
USA Today HQ evacuated as police search for man with weapon
GC&P Development LLC bringing more development to Ohio County
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News