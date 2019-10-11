Skip to content
WTRF
Valley Grove
60°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live Streaming Video
Home
News
Top Stories
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Emergencies
Digital Exclusive
Entertainment
Local News
National
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Washington-DC
West Virginia Headlines
Top Stories
Senator McKinley shares what he learned during recent border trip
Top Stories
Wheeling mayor answers questions from local HS students
Seatbelt checkpoint in Wheeling
“Jesus shoes” with holy water soles sell out in minutes
Pittsburgh heart surgeon arrested in Texas child sex sting
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Ohio Valley Nature Pictures
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Sports
The Big Game
Band of the Week
Black and Gold Today
College Sports
High School Sports
Local Sports
Team Of The Week
WVU Sports
Top Stories
Cyclones Rally in Third for Comeback Win
Top Stories
Cards Fall On Homecoming To McKendree
Hilltoppers Blast Concord on Homecoming
St.C Snaps 2 Game Losing Streak
Frosh RB Hall leads Iowa State over West Virginia 38-14
Living Local
Animals Up Close
Back To School
Building A Better Community
Calendar
LOVE
Obituary
Pledge of Allegiance
Trick or Treat Times
Trinity Health Matters
Veterans Voices
What’s Up Ohio Valley
Contests
2019 Pro Football Contest
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
Mel Robbins Contest
About Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
Work For Us
Watch
CMA Awards
Ohio Lottery
The Mel Robbins Show
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Rubberneck Tour
Belmont County dedicates Rubberneck Tour 2019 to Dr. John Mattox
video
Man pays off lunch debts for over 400 kids
Officer kills woman inside her Texas home after welfare call
Police: Girl, 3, kidnapped from Alabama birthday party
Police: Homeless man beats boy, 6, in unprovoked attack
Police: Wedding-goers ‘gang-tackled’ shooter at New Hampshire church
Happy 244th Birthday, U.S. Navy!
Alexa’s Late Night Weather
Man charged with cutting ears off seven puppies
Appeals court rules House should get Trump financial records
Robert Forster, Oscar nominee for ‘Jackie Brown,’ dies at 78
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Reese’s Cups voted most popular Halloween candy
More Video
Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds
Pro Football Challenge
Ohio Lottery
Don't Miss
Emily’s Thursday a.m. forecast
Man pays off lunch debts for over 400 kids
Officer kills woman inside her Texas home after welfare call
Police: Girl, 3, kidnapped from Alabama birthday party
Police: Homeless man beats boy, 6, in unprovoked attack
Police: Wedding-goers ‘gang-tackled’ shooter at New Hampshire church
Happy 244th Birthday, U.S. Navy!
Trending Stories
Local organization helps women after being sexually exploited, trafficked
Senator McKinley shares what he learned during recent border trip
Wheeling mayor answers questions from local HS students
Stopping elder abuse through fraud scams
Seatbelt checkpoint in Wheeling
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News