Skip to content
WTRF
Wheeling
71°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live Streaming Video
Home
News
Top Stories
Boil Order
Emergencies
Digital Exclusive
Entertainment
Local News
National
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Washington-DC
West Virginia Headlines
Top Stories
Barnesville’s High School Football Team playing with smart helmets
Top Stories
John Marshall Football Players React to Andrew Luck’s Retirement
FanDuel Group Debuts New Sports Betting Experience in West Virginia
Boy holds hands of crying classmate with autism on first day of school
Farmers’ Almanac predicts ‘polar coaster’ winter ahead
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Sports
College Sports
High School Sports
High School Football Previews
Local Sports
NFL
WVU Sports
Top Stories
Cameron kicks off West Virginia high-school football
Top Stories
Cameron v. West Greene: Pioneers lead in 1Q with 3 scores
Top Stories
Barnesville’s High School Football Team playing with smart helmets
John Marshall Football Players React to Andrew Luck’s Retirement
Depth chart released by WVU football for season opener
Mountaineer Gameday Xtra to debut Wednesday on WVi digital platforms
Living Local
A Taste with Rach
Animals Up Close
Back To School
Building A Better Community
Calendar
Founder’s Day of Caring
Kidcaster
Ohio Valley Job And Career Fair
LOVE
Veterans Voices
Obituary
What’s Up Ohio Valley
Contests
2019 Pro Football Contest
Neal McCoy Tickets
Ohio Valley Idol
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
About Us
Meet the Team
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
Watch
Ohio Lottery
The Mel Robbins Show
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Attention Direct-TV customers, you no longer have WTRF-TV, click to find out more
S.T.A.R.T.
Reacting during a mass shooting
video
Bishop Brennan visits local schools, businesses after stepping into new role
Group to give nearly $2M to Ohio shooting victims, families
Barnesville’s High School Football Team playing with smart helmets
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
18-month-old baby, mother reportedly beaten by Bellaire man
Digital Exclusive: The Technology behind Barnesville HS football helmets
Speeding in a local school zone has one parent working for awareness
ArcelorMittal lays off more than 100 employees
FanDuel Group Debuts New Sports Betting Experience in West Virginia
St. Clairsville Police looking for a person of interest
Emily’s Noon Weather Update
2019 Urban Deer Hunt
More Video
Direct TV
Job and Career Fair
Click to Enter
Neal McCoy Contest
Pro Football Challenge
Ohio Lottery
Trending Stories
Barnesville’s High School Football Team playing with smart helmets
John Marshall Football Players React to Andrew Luck’s Retirement
Reacting during a mass shooting
ArcelorMittal lays off more than 100 employees
FanDuel Group Debuts New Sports Betting Experience in West Virginia
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News