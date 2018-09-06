Skip to content
WTRF
Wheeling
82°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Home
News
Top Stories
Local News
National
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
West Virginia Headlines
Top Stories
A video game is being used to help some kids with vision issues.
Top Stories
Beth Chapman, Wife of ‘Dog The Bounty Hunter’, Passes Away
Top Stories
The former head of Belmont County Elections Board, Bill Shubat, passes away
Bellaire man arrested after stabbing another man; thinking he stole his cell phone
Body cam footage shows moments leading up to officer-involved shooting
Mom punched, knocked unconscious by son’s 13-year-old school bully, family says
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Sports
College Sports
Local Sports
NFL
Olympics
Racing
West Virginia Illustrated
WVU Sports
Top Stories
Ty Fleming to be inducted into Ohio High School Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame
Top Stories
Championship Week Is Here; Roughriders Prepare For AAL Title Game
Top Stories
Sunday Sit-Down with Jeremy Hays
Digital Exclusive: Full interviews with Mayor Glenn Elliott and WV Roughriders coach ‘Mook’ Zimmerman
CJ Goodwin to host sports camp
Digital Exclusive: Coach Mookie ‘Mook’ Zimmerman is riding into the championship
Community
Ask the Pros
A Taste with Rach
Building A Better Community
Calendar
Founder’s Day of Caring
LOVE
Obituary
Ohio Valley Fourth of July Fireworks Schedule
Veterans Voices
Contests
Animals Up Close
Backyard Weather
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
Watch
About Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
#schoolnews
BOE names new principal for Bridge Street Middle School
Book Smart VS Street Smart: Life skills day puts students to the test
Education still on the minds of West Virginia lawmakers
Jason Momoa is coming to Ohio this weekend, and you can meet him
Free tuition bill for community colleges heads to West Virginia Governor
More #schoolnews Headlines
WVNCC releases findings from study on economic impact
West Virginia Senate debates massive education reform bill
Ohio County Board of Education discusses state funding
CFOV accepting applications for Community Leader Internship Program
CA House Band of the Week: Harrison Central Huskies
Three West Virginia schools recognized with Blue Ribbon honors
Ohio schools now graded on A to F scale
Senators Capito, Manchin announce more than $1 million for health research at WVU
School, hospital officials react to large-scale heat exhaustion at John Marshall
Bethany College named “Athletic Hidden Gem” by website
video
Beth Chapman, Wife of ‘Dog The Bounty Hunter’, Passes Away
Emily’s Noon Weather Update
The former head of Belmont County Elections Board, Bill Shubat, passes away
Bellaire man arrested after stabbing another man; thinking he stole his cell phone
Body cam footage shows moments leading up to officer-involved shooting
Mom punched, knocked unconscious by son’s 13-year-old school bully, family says
Robert Mueller to testify publicly before 2 House committees
Dog high fives and other great videos
What’s trending on Wednesday
AG Dave Yost joins Planned Parenthood’s legal challenge to Ohio’s abortion law
More Video
4th of July Countdown Clock
Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds
Ohio Lottery
Trending Stories
A video game is being used to help some kids with vision issues.
Beth Chapman, Wife of ‘Dog The Bounty Hunter’, Passes Away
The former head of Belmont County Elections Board, Bill Shubat, passes away
Bellaire man arrested after stabbing another man; thinking he stole his cell phone
Body cam footage shows moments leading up to officer-involved shooting
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News