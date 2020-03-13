Skip to content
Breaking News
Breaking News
Coronavirus (COVID-19) confirmed in Belmont County
semester
Ohio University moves to online instruction for reminder of semester
video
No need to panic over stock market, financial expert says
Video
Marshall County Schools preparing students for indefinite hiatus
Video
Health experts say no need to stockpile items from the grocery store
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
NCAA plans to extend eligibility of spring sports athletes
Video
Belmont County man found guilty of child rape, child pornography charges
Video
WVa will continue to provide meals to children during virus outbreak
Video
Doctor: Likening Coronavirus to Flu is unfair comparison
Video
MUST meet certain criteria for COVID-19 testing
Video
Justice to close schools in WVa, starting Monday
Video
PA Department of Health confirms positive case of COVID-19 in Washington County
Video
Wheeling University to suspend face to face classes and move all courses online
Video
More Video
