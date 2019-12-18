Skip to content
WTRF
Valley Grove
14°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live Streaming Video
Home
News
Top Stories
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Emergencies
Digital Exclusive
Entertainment
Local News
National
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Washington-DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Tech giants sued over child cobalt mining deaths
Top Stories
Man fights speeding ticket after catching Missouri trooper mocking him
Firefighters deliver baby & other great videos
It’s National Re-Gifting Day & other trending stories
President Donald Trump impeached by US House, 3rd in history
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Ohio Valley Nature Pictures
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Sports
The Big Game
Band of the Week
Black and Gold Today
College Sports
High School Sports
Local Sports
Team Of The Week
WVU Sports
Top Stories
Oak Glen’s Lemley Wins Defensive Award
Top Stories
Wheeling Park Pins Martins Ferry
Still swimming; “Duck” Hodges eyeing bounce-back performance
OBJ on his future with Browns: ‘I’m not going anywhere’
National Signing Day tracker: Live updates on WVU’s class of 2020
Living Local
Animals Up Close
Back To School
Building A Better Community
Calendar
Delightful Nights
LOVE
Obituary
Pledge of Allegiance
Trinity Health Matters
WTRF Half Off Deals
Veterans Voices
Contests
12 days of Christmas
2019 Pro Football Contest
Contest Winners
Delightful Nights
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
Nominate a Remarkable Woman in Your Life
About Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
Trip Incentives
WTRF Birthday Club
Work For Us
Watch
ABC holiday program schedule
CBS holiday program schedule
Ohio Lottery
The Mel Robbins Show
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
BREAKING: President Donald Trump impeached by US House on 2 charges
speeding ticket
Man fights speeding ticket after catching Missouri trooper mocking him
video
Tech giants sued over child cobalt mining deaths
Man fights speeding ticket after catching Missouri trooper mocking him
Tourism campaign pulled in Montana due to insensitive billboards
Emily’s Thursday a.m. forecast
Firefighters deliver baby & other great videos
It’s National Re-Gifting Day & other trending stories
High school coach portrayed in ‘Remember the Titans’ dies
Furry friends in Belmont County receive holiday gifts from students
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Delightful Nights: The Holler House
More Video
Pizza Card
Pro Football Challenge
Ohio Lottery
Don't Miss
Emily’s Thursday a.m. forecast
Tech giants sued over child cobalt mining deaths
Man fights speeding ticket after catching Missouri trooper mocking him
Tourism campaign pulled in Montana due to insensitive billboards
Firefighters deliver baby & other great videos
It’s National Re-Gifting Day & other trending stories
High school coach portrayed in ‘Remember the Titans’ dies
Trending Stories
Tech giants sued over child cobalt mining deaths
Man fights speeding ticket after catching Missouri trooper mocking him
Tourism campaign pulled in Montana due to insensitive billboards
High school coach portrayed in ‘Remember the Titans’ dies
Domestic violence shelter shares heartbreaking letter to Santa from 7-year-old
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News