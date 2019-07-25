Skip to content
WTRF
Wheeling
79°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live Streaming Video
Home
News
Top Stories
Boil Order
Emergencies
Digital Exclusive
Entertainment
Local News
National
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Washington-DC
West Virginia Headlines
Top Stories
1% income tax starts next week for Bridgeport residents
Top Stories
Grant awarded to upgrade Route 2 in Marshall County
Allegro Dance Company plans to entertain you during the Italian Heritage Festival
Jamie Lee Curtis makes a call to buy artwork from area students
City Council to vote on user fee for Wheeling public safety building
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Sports
College Sports
Local Sports
NFL
Olympics
Racing
West Virginia Illustrated
WVU Sports
Top Stories
Kalkreuth Golf Weekend Kicks Off
Top Stories
Petho Tosses No-Hitter, Post 1 Wins Area Tournament
Top Stories
WVU to Face Missouri in 2020 Big 12/SEC Challenge
Mountaineer Trio Named GCAA All-America Scholars
Three-way quarterback competition heating up as preseason closes in
Players Are Honored To Play In OVAC All-Star Game
Living Local
Ask the Pros
A Taste with Rach
Animals Up Close
Building A Better Community
Calendar
Christmas In July
Founder’s Day of Caring
LOVE
Obituary
Veterans Voices
What’s Up Ohio Valley
Contests
Animals Up Close
Backyard Weather
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
Ohio Valley Idol
About Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
Work For Us
Watch
Ohio Lottery
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Attention Direct-TV customers, you no longer have WTRF-TV, click to find out more
Stephen Smith
Campaign workers for Stephen Smith vote to unionize
video
Gatorade tail light & other great videos
‘The Office’ musical & other trending news
Emily’s Friday AM Forecast
Equifax breach: Receive one-time $125 or 10 years free credit monitoring
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Heather Miller Memorial Golf Classic “not about golf”
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
1% income tax starts next week for Bridgeport residents
Tariffs, poor weather hit Ohio farmers hard as they brace for difficult winter
Allegro Dance Company plans to entertain you during the Italian Heritage Festival
More Video
Direct TV
Ohio Lottery
Christmas In July
Trending Stories
Equifax breach: Receive one-time $125 or 10 years free credit monitoring
Grant awarded to upgrade Route 2 in Marshall County
Allegro Dance Company plans to entertain you during the Italian Heritage Festival
Jamie Lee Curtis makes a call to buy artwork from area students
City Council to vote on user fee for Wheeling public safety building
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News