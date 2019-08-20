Skip to content
WTRF
Wheeling
70°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live Streaming Video
Home
News
Top Stories
Boil Order
Emergencies
Digital Exclusive
Entertainment
Local News
National
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Washington-DC
West Virginia Headlines
Top Stories
Appalachian Power warns customers about scam
Top Stories
The coolest your home should be is 78 degrees, according to federal program
Fatal vehicle crash on US 22 in Harrison County
Ex-Uber driver sentenced for kidnapping, assaulting woman
Audit Finds Former Dog Warden Stole Over $26,000 from Dog Adoption and Donation Funds
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Sports
College Sports
High School Sports
High School Football Previews
Local Sports
NFL
WVU Sports
Top Stories
Cameron Dragons 2019 High School Football Preview
Top Stories
Kendall announced as starting QB
Top Stories
Barnesville Shamrocks 2019 High School Football Season Preview
Linsly Cadets 2019 High School Football Season Preview
Indian Creek Redskins 2019 High School Football Season Preview
Union Local Jets 2019 High School Football Season Preview
Living Local
A Taste with Rach
Animals Up Close
Back To School
Building A Better Community
Calendar
Founder’s Day of Caring
Kidcaster
Ohio Valley Job And Career Fair
LOVE
Veterans Voices
Obituary
What’s Up Ohio Valley
Contests
Ohio Valley Idol
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
About Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
Work For Us
Watch
Ohio Lottery
The Mel Robbins Show
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Attention Direct-TV customers, you no longer have WTRF-TV, click to find out more
Toe Tapping Tuesdays
One last concert remains for Toe Tapping Tuesdays
video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
One last concert remains for Toe Tapping Tuesdays
Bellaire Fire hands out free smoke detectors to local residents
Service dogs watch live musical for training
County Commissioners discuss road problems in Northern Panhandle
West Virginia health advocates call for lowering prescription drug prices
Belmont County man pleads guilty to 3 charges involving minor
YSS says it will take whole community to fill void left by Salvation Army
Wheeling anticipates annual Vintage Raceboat Regatta
Upcoming lane restrictions for Kirkwood Heights Road
Animals Up Close: Cheetah
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
More Video
Direct TV
Job and Career Fair
Click to Enter
Ohio Lottery
Trending Stories
Game over: Hasbro giving plastic packaging the boot from toys, games
The coolest your home should be is 78 degrees, according to federal program
Fatal vehicle crash on US 22 in Harrison County
Ex-Uber driver sentenced for kidnapping, assaulting woman
Audit Finds Former Dog Warden Stole Over $26,000 from Dog Adoption and Donation Funds
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News