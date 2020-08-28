Skip to content
WTRF
Valley Grove
68°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live Video
Home
News
Top Stories
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Coronavirus
Digital Exclusive
Emergencies
Entertainment
Local News
National News
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Washington DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
West Virginia University
Top Stories
AEP prepping for weekend weather, sending crews to assist with hurricane damage
Video
Dealing With Head Injuries on the Football Field
Video
YSS Offering Addiction Recovery Program for Teens
Video
United Way hopes to bring community together through giving with “Still United” campaign
Video
Sports
Band of the Week
Big Race Daytona
The Big Game
Black and Gold Today
College Sports
High School Sports
High School Football Previews
Local Sports
Masters Report
Team Of The Week
WVU Sports
Top Stories
Shenandoah Downs Belpre
Video
Top Stories
Edison Trips Up Toronto
Video
Bridgeport beats Federal Hocking
Video
Shadyside vs. Ferry game suspended
Video
Huskies Bite Crusaders
Video
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Ohio Valley Nature Pictures
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Traffic
2 Mile Hill
Cabela Drive
Dallas Pike
I-470
I-70 Elm Grove
US 250 Interchange
Washington Avenue
Wheeling Tunnel
Living Local
Advertise With Us
Back To School
Building A Better Community
Buy Local
Calendar
Faces of Recovery
Destination: West Virginia
Lauttamus Security Question of The Day
LOVE
Ohio Valley Dining Directory
Pet of The Week
Senior Sports Shout Out
Summers In The Backyard
Veterans Voices
WTRF Half Price Deals
Jobs
Find a Job
Jobs
Post A Job
Work For Us
Contests
The Daily Pledge
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
Contest Winners
More
About Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Meet the Team
Ohio Lottery
Trip Incentives
TV Schedule
WTRF Birthday Club
Search
Search
Search
#Toronto
Edison Trips Up Toronto
video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
AEP prepping for weekend weather, sending crews to assist with hurricane damage
Video
United Way hopes to bring community together through giving with “Still United” campaign
Video
Coronavirus in Ohio Friday update: 1,296 new cases, 29 additional deaths
Video
Local neighborhood files petition against pipeline traffic
Video
Grandmother sat dead in car outside hospital for 3 days; family demands changes
Video
FDA issues warning about hand sanitizers disguised as food, drinks
Video
Zach’s Friday Noon Update
Video
COVID-19 protocol changes bring about increased need for athletic trainers in schools
Video
Coronavirus In West Virginia: DHHR confirms 3 new deaths related to COVID-19; 187 new positive cases
Video
Teen charged in Kenosha shootings that killed 2, wounded 1
Video
More Video
Ohio Lottery
Don't Miss
Zach’s Friday Morning Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
AEP prepping for weekend weather, sending crews to assist with hurricane damage
Video
United Way hopes to bring community together through giving with “Still United” campaign
Video
Coronavirus in Ohio Friday update: 1,296 new cases, 29 additional deaths
Video
Local neighborhood files petition against pipeline traffic
Video
Trending Stories
Wheeling Police search Ohio River for man who jumped from Suspension Bridge
AEP prepping for weekend weather, sending crews to assist with hurricane damage
Video
Dealing With Head Injuries on the Football Field
Video
Lords Pantry Gives out Food for Free
Video
YSS Offering Addiction Recovery Program for Teens
Video
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News