Skip to content
WTRF
Valley Grove
31°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live Streaming Video
Home
News
Top Stories
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Emergencies
Digital Exclusive
Entertainment
Local News
National
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Washington DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Dunkin’ will give out free donuts every Friday this month
Video
Top Stories
Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz wears gas mask during vote to address new coronavirus
Video
West Virginia launches 5-year plan to restore bobwhite quail
Video
Sweet dreams are made of these: Understanding the science of sleep
Video
Ohio man who threatened Ocasio-Cortez sentenced on weapons charge
Video
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Ohio Valley Nature Pictures
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Sports
Band of the Week
Big Race Daytona
The Big Game
Black and Gold Today
College Sports
High School Sports
Local Sports
Masters Report
Team Of The Week
WVU Sports
Top Stories
JM Advances To Sectional Final
Video
Top Stories
St.C Falls In District Semifinal
Video
Hannah White Drops 33, Maroon Knights Advance To Charleston
Video
Komets Edge Nailers, 3-2
Ritz Sets Record, Cards Advance
Video
Traffic
2 Mile Hill
Cabela Drive
Dallas Pike
I-470
I-70 Elm Grove
US 250 Interchange
Washington Avenue
Wheeling Tunnel
Living Local
Animals Up Close
Back To School
Building A Better Community
Calendar
Faces of Recovery
Hidden History
Lauttamus Security Question of The Day
LOVE
Ohio Valley Job And Career Fair
Pet of The Week
Pledge of Allegiance
Remarkable Woman 2020
Trinity Health Matters
Veterans Voices
Remarkable Woman 2020
Contests
Basketball Madness Challenge
Contest Winners
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
About Us/Watch
About Us
Advertise With Us
Ohio Lottery
The Mel Robbins Show
Meet the Team
Trip Incentives
TV Schedule
Work For Us
WTRF Birthday Club
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
tren
National hospitalist day and more trending stories
Video
video
Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz wears gas mask during vote to address new coronavirus
Video
West Virginia launches 5-year plan to restore bobwhite quail
Video
Sweet dreams are made of these: Understanding the science of sleep
Video
Emily’s Thursday a.m. forecast
Video
Governor DeWine and Mayor Ginther urge Arnold Fitness Festival organizers to abide by Tuesday plan not to allow spectators
Video
Hospital fined $400K over doc’s doses for patients who died
Video
Trump supporter files charge against Virginia Wesleyan officer after altercation outside Sanders rally
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Feds: TikTok poses national security threat
Video
Belmont County Fire & Squad Officers Association say they need more funding
Video
The economic impact of the MEC Tournament
Video
More Video
Ohio Lottery
Don't Miss
Emily’s Thursday a.m. forecast
Video
Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz wears gas mask during vote to address new coronavirus
Video
West Virginia launches 5-year plan to restore bobwhite quail
Video
Sweet dreams are made of these: Understanding the science of sleep
Video
Governor DeWine and Mayor Ginther urge Arnold Fitness Festival organizers to abide by Tuesday plan not to allow spectators
Video
Hospital fined $400K over doc’s doses for patients who died
Video
Trump supporter files charge against Virginia Wesleyan officer after altercation outside Sanders rally
Video
Trending Stories
Dunkin’ will give out free donuts every Friday this month
Video
Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz wears gas mask during vote to address new coronavirus
Video
West Virginia launches 5-year plan to restore bobwhite quail
Video
Sweet dreams are made of these: Understanding the science of sleep
Video
Ohio man who threatened Ocasio-Cortez sentenced on weapons charge
Video
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News