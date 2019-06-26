Skip to content
WTRF
Wheeling
83°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Home
News
Top Stories
Local News
National
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
West Virginia Headlines
Top Stories
Poisonous, deadly weeds blooming in central Ohio
Top Stories
DUI Bride back in the news for released body cam footage
Top Stories
Wheeling Police & Fire Departments Issue Reminder on Prohibited Fireworks
A video game is being used to help some kids with vision issues.
Beth Chapman, Wife of ‘Dog The Bounty Hunter’, Passes Away
The former head of Belmont County Elections Board, Bill Shubat, passes away
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Sports
College Sports
Local Sports
NFL
Olympics
Racing
West Virginia Illustrated
WVU Sports
Top Stories
Ty Fleming to be inducted into Ohio High School Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame
Top Stories
Championship Week Is Here; Roughriders Prepare For AAL Title Game
Top Stories
Sunday Sit-Down with Jeremy Hays
Digital Exclusive: Full interviews with Mayor Glenn Elliott and WV Roughriders coach ‘Mook’ Zimmerman
CJ Goodwin to host sports camp
Digital Exclusive: Coach Mookie ‘Mook’ Zimmerman is riding into the championship
Community
Ask the Pros
A Taste with Rach
Building A Better Community
Calendar
Founder’s Day of Caring
LOVE
Obituary
Ohio Valley Fourth of July Fireworks Schedule
Veterans Voices
Contests
Animals Up Close
Backyard Weather
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
Watch
About Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
video
Poisonous, deadly weeds blooming in central Ohio
DUI Bride back in the news for released body cam footage
Wheeling Police & Fire Departments Issue Reminder on Prohibited Fireworks
Beth Chapman, Wife of ‘Dog The Bounty Hunter’, Passes Away
Emily’s Noon Weather Update
The former head of Belmont County Elections Board, Bill Shubat, passes away
Bellaire man arrested after stabbing another man; thinking he stole his cell phone
Body cam footage shows moments leading up to officer-involved shooting
Mom punched, knocked unconscious by son’s 13-year-old school bully, family says
Robert Mueller to testify publicly before 2 House committees
More Video
4th of July Countdown Clock
Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds
Ohio Lottery
Trending Stories
DUI Bride back in the news for released body cam footage
Wheeling Police & Fire Departments Issue Reminder on Prohibited Fireworks
A video game is being used to help some kids with vision issues.
Beth Chapman, Wife of ‘Dog The Bounty Hunter’, Passes Away
The former head of Belmont County Elections Board, Bill Shubat, passes away
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News