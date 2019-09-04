Skip to content
WTRF
Wheeling
79°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live Streaming Video
Home
News
Top Stories
Boil Order
Emergencies
Digital Exclusive
Entertainment
Local News
National
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Washington-DC
West Virginia Headlines
Top Stories
Saying goodbye to OVMC
Top Stories
Updated walkthrough of Monarch Stadium in Marshall County
Man charged in death of 14-year-old Caroll County boy, Jonathan Minard
Wetzel County woman sentenced for connection to a drug distribution operation in Wetzel and Tyler Counties
Facebook debuts vaccine pop-up windows to stop the spread of misinformation
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Ohio Valley Nature Pictures
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Sports
The Big Game
Band of the Week
College Sports
High School Sports
Local Sports
Team Of The Week
WVU Sports
Top Stories
CA House Band of the week: Buckeye Local
Top Stories
Mike Tomlin addresses members of the media during weekly news conference
Top Stories
Wheeling Central’s Creighton Our Athlete Of The Week
Shadyside named Quaker Steak and Lube Team of the Week
OV TOP 7 Plays of the Week
Madonna Beats Bridgeport in Season Opener
Living Local
A Taste with Rach
Animals Up Close
Back To School
Building A Better Community
Calendar
Founder’s Day of Caring
LOVE
Kidcaster
Obituary
Ohio Valley Job And Career Fair
Trinity Health Matters
Veterans Voices
What’s Up Ohio Valley
Wheeling 250 Parade
Contests
2019 Pro Football Contest
Neal McCoy Tickets
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
About Us
Meet the Team
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
Watch
Ohio Lottery
The Mel Robbins Show
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Wildlife Day
Digital Exclusive: National Wildlife Day, a day for conservation and preservation
video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Ohio County granted new program for free books from Dolly Parton
Saying goodbye to OVMC
Rethink Your Drink campaign up in running in Ohio and Marshall Counties
CA House Band of the week: Buckeye Local
Updated walkthrough of Monarch Stadium in Marshall County
Belmont County Fair is officially open!
Digital Exclusive: National Wildlife Day, a day for conservation and preservation
Shadyside Police looking for a suspect in a burglary
Man charged in death of 14-year-old Caroll County boy, Jonathan Minard
Ohio Valley Job and Career fair set for September 10th
Senator Sherrod Brown hosts round-table discussion on Ohio jobs
More Video
Your Ohio Valley Weather Update
Dr. Dave Walker's Evening Forecast
Video
More Weather News
Wheeling 250 Parade
Job and Career Fair
Neal McCoy Contest
Pro Football Challenge
Ohio Lottery
Trending Stories
Saying goodbye to OVMC
Rethink Your Drink campaign up in running in Ohio and Marshall Counties
Updated walkthrough of Monarch Stadium in Marshall County
Belmont County Fair is officially open!
Shadyside Police looking for a suspect in a burglary
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News