Skip to content
WTRF
Valley Grove
65°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live Video
Home
News/Sports
Top Stories
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Coronavirus
Digital Exclusive
Emergencies
Entertainment
Local News
National
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Sports
Washington DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
West Virginia University
Top Stories
8th Annual Brooke County Farmer’s Market
Video
First Baptist Church outbreak in Ohio County now up to 12 positive COVID-19 cases
Video
Myrtle Beach has record day of COVID-19 cases with 183
Video
Martins Ferry City Schools suspend extracurricular activities after student-athelete tests positive for COVID-19
Video
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Ohio Valley Nature Pictures
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Traffic
2 Mile Hill
Cabela Drive
Dallas Pike
I-470
I-70 Elm Grove
US 250 Interchange
Washington Avenue
Wheeling Tunnel
Ohio Valley Directory
Clear The Air
Ohio Valley Dining Directory
Open For Business
Living Local
Advertise With Us
Building A Better Community
Calendar
Faces of Recovery
Lauttamus Security Question of The Day
LOVE
Ohio Valley Job And Career Fair
Pet of The Week
Summers In The Backyard
Trinity Health Matters
Veterans Voices
Senior Send Off
Contests
Contest Winners
Graduation Gallery
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
Summers In The Backyard
More
About Us
Ohio Lottery
Meet the Team
Trip Incentives
TV Schedule
Work For Us
WTRF Birthday Club
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
WVGA
Wheeling’s Obency Leads 87th West Virginia Open
video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Body Cams mandatory? Marshall Co. Sheriffs Office says, “no problem”
Video
First Baptist Church outbreak in Ohio County now up to 12 positive COVID-19 cases
Video
Martins Ferry City Schools suspend extracurricular activities after student-athelete tests positive for COVID-19
Video
Moms hope viral photo of sons spreads message of equality, friendship
Video
Numbers rise as post-spring break trip monitoring continues
Video
Fourth of July fireworks shows can proceed in Ohio without large gatherings
Video
Applebee’s at The Highlands closes permanently
Video
Alexa’s Noon Update
Video
Saharan dust drifting toward United States
Video
Ohio daycares sue ODH Director Lance Himes & Dr. Amy Acton over pandemic regulations
Video
Man arrested on child abuse and torture charges for allegedly using zip ties to restrain 7-year-old son for hours at a time
Video
More Video
Countdown Clock
Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds
Ohio Lottery
Don't Miss
Alexa’s Noon Update
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Body Cams mandatory? Marshall Co. Sheriffs Office says, “no problem”
Video
First Baptist Church outbreak in Ohio County now up to 12 positive COVID-19 cases
Video
Martins Ferry City Schools suspend extracurricular activities after student-athelete tests positive for COVID-19
Video
Moms hope viral photo of sons spreads message of equality, friendship
Video
Numbers rise as post-spring break trip monitoring continues
Video
Trending Stories
Wellsburg Bridge is coming along
Video
Body Cams mandatory? Marshall Co. Sheriffs Office says, “no problem”
Video
Moundsville man sentenced to 57 months for drug charge
Ohio, West Virginia U.S. Senators react to JUSTICE Act failing to pass
Video
First Baptist Church outbreak in Ohio County now up to 12 positive COVID-19 cases
Video
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News