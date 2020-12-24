Take a Tour with Taylor: Cloud9

MARTINS FERRY. Ohio (WTRF)

People are still hesitant to get back into their normal routine during the covid-19 pandemic but On 7News’s series called Take a Tour With Taylor she shows you exactly how people and places are making the best out of these different situations while still living their lives to the fullest.

This week, 7News reporter Taylor Long stopped by Cloud9 to see how they are still keeping people safe while also making sure they are still looking stylish in the process.

Cloud9 has really adapted during this time.

Their customers and employees safety is their main priority.

They have rooms that are completely private.

It’s just you and your stylist. The only time you would have to come out is to be shampooed.

Owner Bridgette Hardy had a customer the other day that has a unique way of getting her hair during this crazy time.

She comes in, she gets her hair cut dry, she gets her color put on and she leaves and washes it out at home. I give her a little shampoo and conditioner to shampoo it out at home and it works for her. We do it privately. Completely 100% in our own room. Just her and I.” Bridgette Hardy – Cloud 9 Owner/Stylist

They have two teams of stylists that work alternate days.

They have spacers, sneeze guards, 6 feet apart stickers on the floor.

Temperatures are checked, masks are on, and there is a sanitizing station as soon as you walk in the door.

And these are the dividers in between each stylist as an extra layer of precaution.

“But I can truly say I feel safe at work and I want to feel safe for my clients as well. I have clients that are immune-compromised, I have the elderly and I love them all and I want them to be safe. So when they come in they might be uneasy but when they leave they are feeling and looking beautiful.” Michell Carr-Charlton – Cloud 9 Hair Designer

Hardy says she is seeing a lot of depression during this time.She says people have truly missed interacting with others.



“So if anything I could suggest It’s to get out and visit your hairdresser, visit your barber shop. I’m not telling you to come to Cloud9, I’d love to have you at Cloud9 but go see the people that you need to talk to. FaceTime more so that you can really have some interaction. People need it right now. They really really need it. Bridgette Hardy – Cloud 9 Owner/Stylist

The Take a Tour with Taylor series will continue in the coming weeks.