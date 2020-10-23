Take a Tour with Taylor: Easterseals still changing lives during pandemic

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)

Routines are starting to get back to normal during the COVID-19 Pandemic and on our new series called Take a Tour With Taylor we show you exactly how people are making the best out of these different situations for every day living.

This week, I stopped by Easterseals Headquarters to see all the precautions they have in place to keep the children safe.

The non-profit is in the business of doing just that. In fact, it’s their mission: Creating solutions that change the lives of children and adults with disabilities and special needs in the Ohio Valley.

And when the pandemic hit they had to come up with creative ways to do their sessions.

“Thanks to the use of technology we’ve been able to work with children on computers, and be able to connect through zoom and different meeting platforms where the therapist can still see the child and what’s nice is they can work with them in their home environment which sometimes can be really helpful for continuing some of the therapy activities in the home and when they come in the building, now that we are doing more face to face services, we do ask that everyone wear a mask when they come in and we’re using plastic shields to create a separation between the children and the therapists.” Allison O’Konski – Easterseals Community Relations Director

They have started doing tele-therapy sessions for children that aren’t ready to come back into the building just yet.

“So for the little boy that I’m working with now. He’s working on fine motor skills, working on using his hands to play and draw, cut, manipulate toys. So I work with whatever materials the family has in their house.” Mary Conley – Easterseals Occupational Therapist

They also have a full list of precautions for the children that are able to come into the building…

” We try to keep our space and try to play on the floor and we sanitize between each therapy session. Each child has their own bin so pretty much every thing they touch are in their own bin. So there is no cross contamination between the students.” Kristen Robinson – BCBA & ABA Director Kendall Behavioral Solutions

Allison says their team has been so wonderful adapting to the pandemic restrictions. And they have all missed the children so much!

“It was really tough for them not to be able to see their clients there for a few months and to only be able to see them remotely through tele-health. They’ve just been wonderful about trying to make sure that our families were still proved for as much as possible.” Allison O’Konski – easterseals Community Relations Director

Sadly Easterseals had to cancel most of their events this year due to the pandemic, but they say that won’t slow down their mission.

If you would like to help support them visit wv.easterseals.com or mail gifts to 1305 National Road, Wheeling.

The Take a Tour with Taylor Series will continue in the coming weeks. Who knows where I might end up next.