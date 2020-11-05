Take a Tour with Taylor: Oglebay Festival of Lights behind the scenes

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) A holiday classic is set to LIGHT UP today at Oglebay.

So this week on Taylor a tour with Taylor I stopped by Oglebay to get a behind the scenes look at their festival of lights and I’m standing right under one of their fan favorites, the LED Tunnel which comes alive this year with the sounds of the season.

You won’t believe how much work goes into this event but don’t worry, I’m going to show you.

“It starts all the way back from when it just ended in January with the tear down. And as soon as they start tearing it down we’re setting aside lights to refurbish them, put in new lights, repaint them, and get them ready to go back up so they shine even better.” Andy Brown – Oglebay Director of Special Events and Programming

Brown says the set up team has done an outstanding job of making the Festival of Lights more entrancing each holiday season.

As you can see this is a year long, all hands on deck event and every year they are constantly adding additional lights to the trees and the displays.

“We spent an extra three weeks on just stringing the pine trees which have grown from when we first started. Now they are 30 feet taller and now we have to get a new lift to go even higher to string them to the very top.” Andy Brown – Oglebay Director of Special Events and Programming

Darren Dowler has worker for Oglebay Park for 39 Years and he says it’s been a year of questions because of the coronavirus pandemic but the workers really came together to put on the Festival of Lights display.

He says the event holds a special place in his heart.

“My dad and I worked here for a long time together. Oglebay park is part of my family. It’s always been a part, my children have always been all over the park, going to the park. So it’s very very satisfying to be able to see things going up and people coming together. Hey I need, or hey if you need. It’s just been a really really good experience this year.” Darren Dowler – Oglebay Park Construction and Labor Supervisor

Darren also wanted to say thank you to the people who put in the effort and the hours to make this year another success!

The take a tour with Taylor series will continue in the coming weeks. Who knows where I might end up next.