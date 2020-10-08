Take a Tour with Taylor; Picture day with Newbrough Photo

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF)

Routines are starting to get back to normal during the COVID-19 Pandemic and on our new series called Take a Tour With Taylor we show you exactly how people are making the best out of these different situations for every day living.

And this week one local photography business walks me through their new procedures for school picture day at Pugliese West Elementary.

This week on Take a Tour with Taylor it’s picture day here at Pugliese West Elementary and despite everything with the pandemic the students couldn’t be more excited.

Classroom by classroom with three students at a time..

And two separate days,one for face to face and another for remote learners

“We’ve scheduled times for the students. So based on what ever grade level your in for remote learners they are coming in at that certain time. For face to face learners that are already in the building, we’ll do it by classroom teachers.” Lynnett Gorman – Pugliese West Elementary Principal

Newbrough Photo is also doing their best to make this day as fun and safe as it can be.

They have all new protocols in place, with Masks, social distancing and zero contact.

“We have three stations that are set up. We won’t be sitting this year like we’ve done in the past. Newbrough has created a new procedure where the students will be photographed as they are standing.” Lynnett Gorman – Pugliese West Elementary Principal

“Kids take their mask off, they come up to the camera and once they are ready for their picture, take their mask off, get them to smile nice for mom and dad get their picture put it right back on and their done!” John Newbrough – Owner Newbrough Photo

Teddy Gorman is a third grader at Pugliese West and says he wasn’t worried about picture day at all. He thinks it’s a great way to get back in the groove of things!

“Picture day makes me excited because we have been waiting for the pandemic to end and it’s just a good way to show that we’re back to school.” Teddy Gorman – 3rd Grader

Now picture day isn’t the the first thing Newbrough Photo has done to adapt to the Coronovirus Pandemic.

They did Senior banners for local high schools, which were placed along the light polls in the city.

They even re-modeled their Weirton Location during the down time.

And came up with new protocols for sporting events and photography sessions.

John says they are just powering through.

“Our biggest worry is we don’t know what’s going to happen from day to day. That’s our biggest worry, but we are going to be here and we’re going to fight and stay where we can! John Newbrough – Owner Newbrough Photo

Picture day is a right of passage and nothing compares to the memories parents and family will cherish forever.

“I think that parents especially they don’t want to loose that year with the picture days and having schools pictures is so important! Lynnett Gorman – Pugliese West Elementary Principal

“Trying to encourage pictures, and letting them know that pictures are important. Hoping people will think with the pandemic that memories are important to keep everybody thinking of their kids and families.” John Newbrough – Owner Newbrough Photo

Thank you for joining me and Citywide Insurance and Real Estate as the Take a Tour with

Taylor will continue in the coming weeks.