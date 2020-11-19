Take a Tour With Taylor: Wheeling Fire Department

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – They are always there when you need them, but have you ever thought about what goes into a firefighters day before they arrive on screen?

This week Take a Tour With Taylor stopped at the Wheeling Fire Department to show you.

Shift change starts at 8:00 a.m. for Wheeling Fire.

They relay information, catch up on cases from the night before and of course they have their coffee brewing hot to start their day.

Whether it’s cleaning the fire house, checking our fire gear, SCBA’s, equipment, fire engine, medical equipment. We do building inspections and pre-planning, we do monthly training every single day, we also work out. On top of that we do have a little bit of down time and this is our home. It’s not a job to us and we work everyday and it’s not work it’s just a way of life for us. Tom Haluscak, Fire Engineer/Paramedic

No matter what they are doing, when that bell goes off for a call the switch flips and they are ready to go!

One thing on their minds is getting to the scene, being ready for whatever it may hold.

We try to pre-plan in route to the call and we have to put on many different hats. Knowing what the call is. It could be a medical call, it could be a fire, it could be a hazmat incident, it could be a rescue. Tom Haluscak, Fire Engineer/Paramedic

They see people on their worst days and they say just being able to lend a hand during those tough times is very fulfilling.

Firefighter Jacob Howard says he couldn’t imagine doing anything else.

A lot of it is being able to help people, it’s kind of cliché but we get to see the impact of what we do as we’re doing it which is something in a lot of jobs you don’t get so that and the camaraderie with the guys and girls you work with can’t really be replaced somewhere else. Jacob Howard, Firefighter/Paramedic

Chief Larry Helms has been in the fire service for the last 36 years and says it’s been his privilege to be a part of the Wheeling Fire Department. He said he has a great group of people that always go above and beyond the call of duty.

This is a job that isn’t one of the highest paying jobs in the world, has a lot of stress related with it, and these men and women are always there for the challenge and I’m proud to be a part of that. Chief Larry Helms, Wheeling Fire Department

Fire Engineer Haluscak says being a firefighter is his way of life and it’s his way of giving some thing back to the community.

He said he loves being a civil servant and protecting the people of Wheeling and is so grateful to his family for always supporting his dream.

My family’s given up part of me every day for 24 hours to go and protect people that they don’t even know and they really are the hero’s in my life because they have let me go and do the things that I love and that’s what’s most important to me. Tom Haluscak, Fire Engineer/Paramedic

The take a tour with Taylor Series will continue in the coming weeks.

You never know where she could end up next, it could be your town.