Skip to content
WTRF
Valley Grove
82°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live Video
Home
News
Top Stories
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Coronavirus
Digital Exclusive
Emergencies
Entertainment
Local News
National News
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Washington DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
West Virginia University
Top Stories
Bike was stolen from boy; Wintersville police save the day
Video
West Liberty continues search for new President
U.S. Marshals searching for 6 Ohio residents in a drug conspiracy involving heroin, fentanyl, “crack” cocaine, and meth in Wheeling
Video
American Job Centers more important than ever
Sports
Band of the Week
Big Race Daytona
The Big Game
Black and Gold Today
College Sports
High School Sports
High School Football Previews
Local Sports
Masters Report
Team Of The Week
WVU Sports
Top Stories
Cards start playing catch-up with twin bill vs. Pirates
Top Stories
Cards start playing catch-up with twin bill vs. Pirates
The High School Football Season Kicks Off Thursday
Video
White Sox hit 4 more homers, rip Pirates 10-3
A no-fan no-hitter: Giolito gem leads White Sox over Pirates
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Ohio Valley Nature Pictures
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Traffic
2 Mile Hill
Cabela Drive
Dallas Pike
I-470
I-70 Elm Grove
US 250 Interchange
Washington Avenue
Wheeling Tunnel
Living Local
Advertise With Us
Back To School
Building A Better Community
Buy Local
Calendar
Faces of Recovery
Destination: West Virginia
Lauttamus Security Question of The Day
LOVE
Ohio Valley Dining Directory
Pet of The Week
Senior Sports Shout Out
Summers In The Backyard
Veterans Voices
WTRF Half Price Deals
Jobs
Find a Job
Jobs
Post A Job
Work For Us
Contests
Contest Winners
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
More
About Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Meet the Team
Ohio Lottery
Trip Incentives
TV Schedule
WTRF Birthday Club
Search
Search
Search
The Daily Pledge
video
Bike was stolen from boy; Wintersville police save the day
Video
U.S. Marshals searching for 6 Ohio residents in a drug conspiracy involving heroin, fentanyl, “crack” cocaine, and meth in Wheeling
Video
Zach’s Thursday Noon Update
Video
Ohio lawmaker pushing impeachment accused of campaign fraud
Video
Coronavirus In West Virginia: DHHR confirms 9 new deaths; 93 new positive COVID-19 cases
Video
Officer who shot Jacob Blake identified
Video
Zach’s Thursday Morning Update
Video
Mother records heartbreaking video of son’s struggles with virtual learning
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Video
Belmont Brewerks embraces Martins Ferry’s History
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Local non-profits can apply for pandemic relief grant money
Video
More Video
Ohio Lottery
Don't Miss
Zach’s Thursday Morning Update
Video
Bike was stolen from boy; Wintersville police save the day
Video
U.S. Marshals searching for 6 Ohio residents in a drug conspiracy involving heroin, fentanyl, “crack” cocaine, and meth in Wheeling
Video
Zach’s Thursday Noon Update
Video
Ohio lawmaker pushing impeachment accused of campaign fraud
Video
Coronavirus In West Virginia: DHHR confirms 9 new deaths; 93 new positive COVID-19 cases
Video
Officer who shot Jacob Blake identified
Video
Trending Stories
Bike was stolen from boy; Wintersville police save the day
Video
Coronavirus in Ohio Thursday update: 1,244 new cases, 32 additional deaths
Live
West Liberty continues search for new President
U.S. Marshals searching for 6 Ohio residents in a drug conspiracy involving heroin, fentanyl, “crack” cocaine, and meth in Wheeling
Video
American Job Centers more important than ever
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News