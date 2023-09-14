OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – It was a special evening Thursday at the Highlands Sports Complex, as the Inaugural Best of the Tri-State event kicked off at 7 p.m.

This new event allows attendees to sample some of the finest food from restaurants, food trucks, and shops all across the tri-state area.



Local cooks showed what they were made of, as guests had the opportunity to vote on their favorites. There were ten different categories to vote on including best sandwich, best wings, best coffee, and many more.



While participants had to be 21 to take part in the event, a kids ticket could be purchased that provided them access to the climbing walls and dinner.