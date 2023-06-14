Crumble Cookies is set to open at The Highlands in July.

The business will be located in the plaza area next to AT&T.

But what is Crumbl Cookie? It’s a cookie shop that has cookie flavors changing every week.

Crumbl Cookie says each week their menu rotates to give you 6 deliciously gourmet flavors to experience.

The owners say each Sunday at 8 pm the new flavors will be released on the Crumbl Cookie social media page.

Crumbl Cookie also offers delivery, curbside, and catering services.

No specific date has been set by the owners for the opening day at The Highlands.