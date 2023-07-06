Crumbl Cookies is set to open at The Highlands in July.

The official opening date will be July 21 at 8 am.

The business will be located in the plaza area next to AT&T.

But what is Crumbl Cookie? It’s a cookie shop that has cookie flavors changing every week.

Crumbl Cookie says each week their menu rotates to give you 6 deliciously gourmet flavors to experience.

The owners say each Sunday at 8 pm the new flavors will be released on the Crumbl Cookie social media page.

Crumbl Cookie also offers delivery, curbside, and catering services.