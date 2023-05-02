Free movies are back in 2023 at Marquee Cinemas at The Highlands in Triadelphia.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Marquee Cinemas will play a specially selected series of family films at 9:30 am every Tuesday and Wednesday from May 23-July 19.

The movies for each date are listed below:

May 23 & 24: Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and Minions: The Rise of Gru

June 6 & 7: Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway and The League of Super Pets

June 13 & 14: The Bad Guys and Tom & Jerry

June 20 & 21: Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank and The Boss Baby: Family Business

June 27 & 28: Lyle Lyle Crocodile and Clifford The Big Red Dog

July 4 & 5: Puss & Boots: The Last Wish and Marcel: The Shell With Shoes On

July 11 & 12: Paw Patrol The Movie and Mummies

July 18 & 19: Space Jam: A New Legacy and The Amazing Maurice

Movies are subject to change without notice.