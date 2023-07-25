WHEELING, W.Va (WTRF) – Sola Salons is now open and leasing suites to anyone interested in being their own boss.



They are located at the Highlands at 572 Cabela Drive.

This high-end private studio space allows local beauty and wellness professionals to operate their own businesses, at their own prices, on their own time.

Sola is driven to help people with an entrepreneurial spirit achieve their dreams.

The building has 21 suites, and three have already been filled.

Each studio is completely customizable to reflect the individuality of each business owner.

“So, for a couple hundred bucks a week, it’s turnkey. It’s ready to go. We call it your life, your style. So, it’s your vibe, it’s your hours, it’s your products that you want to sell. I mean, you decorate the studio the way that you want it. Your pricing, it’s all it truly is all yours. So, if you’re in the health and beauty world, this is the way to go to own your own space.” “Jermac” | Owner, Sola Salons in West Virginia

For a weekly price, you can own a business in your own private one-on-one space with a lot of storage, oversized sliding/lockable doors and floor-to-ceiling walls for privacy. You don’t have to worry about paying utilities or for Wi-Fi.

For more information about leasing a suite at Sola Salons at The Highlands, you can call Jermac at (304) 215-2952, email jermacwv@solasalons.com or visit their website.