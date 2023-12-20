While Shults Ford is new to the Triadelphia neighborhood and communities throughout Wheeling, it brings with it a track record sure to benefit those in its Northern Panhandle footprint.

Shults Ford, Pennsylvania’s largest Ford dealer with locations in Wexford, Harmarville and West Mifflin, will open its first West Virginia dealership in The Highlands area on Dec. 20. The newly acquired dealership from Jim Robinson will feature an extensive inventory with a wide selection of new and used Ford cars, trucks, and SUVs.

Owned by Richard Bazzy, the new dealership also brings with it a resolve to serve its community.

Our goal is to be a trusted member and helpful neighbor in Triadelphia and our surrounding communities,” Bazzy said.

In 2023, Bazzy was recognized by Ford Motor Company’s Salute To Dealers initiative, which honors Dealer Principals who have made an extraordinary commitment of their time and resources to help improve the lives of others by providing support for countless meaningful causes. Dealers from around the globe were nominated for the 23rd annual award. From this group, a panel of judges selected the Honorees based on the Dealer’s individual activities, length of participation and personal motivation.

Bazzy established the Get Marty + Bazzy Fund with his daughter Arianna Bazzy, to help identify specific needs and solutions. Whether it’s a turkey on every table at the holidays, or a gift under the tree for every child, each venture has been created with one goal in mind: to help move peoples’ lives forward.

Learning and educational initiatives also have flourished through Bubba and Bazzy’s Backpack Brigade and The Shults Ford Scholarship Fund. From sponsoring annual events to meeting the daily needs of individuals, Bazzy’s vision is not just about selling and servicing vehicles, but to make a difference in peoples’ lives and to create lives that are worth living.

Bazzy’s unwavering commitment to his neighbors makes his employees proud to be a part of the Shults Ford organization.

“No matter our location, the people of Shults Ford strive to maintain our core values of honesty, transparency, and reliability,” Bazzy continued. “We are unwavering in our commitment to providing exceptional customer service and delivering vehicles of the highest quality.

“And we couldn’t be more proud to join the Triadelphia community.