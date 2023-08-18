WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — You’ve seen the Minions, DC superheroes and 101 Dalmatians grace the Wheeling Movie Night’s screen.

But now it’s Tom Cruise’s turn…in a place where Maverick would feel right at home.

To celebrate National Aviation Day August 19th, the city will be holding their free movie showing at the Wheeling-Ohio County Airport.

Top Gun: Maverick will play at dusk, but that’s not the only attraction for airplane fans.

The airport will give tours of the terminal, while the Smart Centre will keep young pilots occupied with wood and paper airplane flying contests.

“Some people that work at the airport will be giving tours of the terminal. They’re going to explain different things going on, the different sounds. You’ll hear over the radios, everything coming in. Kind of cool just to hang out and see what’s going on.” Rochelle Barry, Director, Wheeling Parks and Recreation

The airport is at 115 Skyway Lane—and make sure you bring a chair or blanket if you’re staying for Top Gun.

Liftoff will be at 6 p.m. Saturday night.