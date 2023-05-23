Things To Do Near You 2023

Countdown To No One Walks Alone

June

6/1 – Jim Berze – Mount Pleasant, OH

6/1 – Ron Retzer Trio – Warren, OH

6/1 – Adrian Niles – Wheeling, WV

6/2 – 2 Friends Trio, The Jaggerz – Steubenville, OH

6/2 – Linden and Melvin, Pierce Edens – Weirton, WV

6/2 – Jukebox – Wheeling, WV

6/2 – The Muddle – Wheeling, WV

6/3 – Wheeling Feeling Chili Cook Off – Wheeling, WV

6/3 – M.S.M. – Wheeling, WV

6/4 – Kayak for CASA – Wheeling, WV

6/4 – Taylor Jo & The Copper Creek Band – Wheeling, WV

6/6 to 6/11 – Fiestaware Outdoor Tent Sale – Newell, WV

6/6 – The Easy Street Band – Wheeling, WV

6/7 – WPHS Variety Band – Wheeling, WV

6/8 – 40+ Band, Magic Moments – Steubenville, OH

6/8 – Still Kickin, – St. Clairsville, OH

6/8 – Generation Gap – Warren, OH

6/8 – Roger Hoard – Wheeling, WV

6/9 – Linda Ross Brown, George Kokos & The K Bands, Chrisagis Brothers – Weirton, WV

6/9 – Eli and the Mojo Kings – Wheeling, WV

6/9 – Wheeling Movie Nights: D.C. League of Super Pets – Wheeling, WV

6/9 – New Age Adenas – Wheeling, WV

6/10 – Pride on the Plaza – Wheeling, WV

6/10 – Daniel Welsh – Wheeling, WV

6/11 – Vineyard Church Service – Wheeling, WV

6/11 – Tongue & Cheek – Wheeling, WV

6/13 – 40+ Band – Chester, WV

6/13 – Tammy Jo & Iron Horse – Warwood, WV

6/14 – Bucket of Puppies – Wheeling, WV

6/15 – Bob Morelli, Dr. Zoot – Steubenville, OH

6/15 – Gold River Band – Warren, OH

6/15 – Ananda Martin – Wheeling, WV

6/16 – Hoard and Jones – Weirton, WV

6/16 – Jason Treuman – St. Clairsville, OH

6/16 – Matt Hill Band – Wheeling, WV

6/16 – Haley Bundy – Wheeling, WV

6/16 – Johnny & James – Wheeling, WV

6/17 – Still Kickin’ – Bethesda, OH

6/17 – Jeff Grable – Wheeling, WV

6/17 – No One Walks Alone – Wheeling, WV

6/18 – Hoard & Jones – Wheeling, WV

6/19 – Juneteenth Celebration – Wheeling, WV

6/20 – Gage Joseph – Wheeling, WV

6/21 – The Gypsy Cowboys – Wheeling, WV

6/22 – Silber Springs, Bon Journey – Steubenville, OH

6/22 – Honky Tonk Sweethearts – Warren, OH

6/22 – Tongue ‘N Cheek – St. Clairsville, OH

6/22 – Josh Garrett – Wheeling, WV

6/23 – Dr. Zoot – Weirton, WV

6/23 – Daniel Welsh – St. Clairsville, OH

6/23 – M.S.M. – Wheeling, WV

6/23 – Sean Decker – Wheeling, WV

6/23 – Easy Street Band – Moundsville, WV

6/24 – Moon River Star Watch – Wheeling, WV

6/24 – Wings Over Wheeling & Car Cruise – Wheeling, WV

6/24 – Road Hogs – Wheeling, WV

6/25 – Lite The Nite – Wheeling, WV

6/25 – The Matt Barranti Band – Wheeling, WV

6/26 – Pocket Change – Follansbee, WV

6/27 – Rumors – Chester, WV

6/27 – Vinyl Soul – Warwood, WV

6/28 – The M80s – Wheeling, WV

6/29 – Aftermath – Steubenville, OH

6/29 – Poor Man’s Heaven – Warren, OH

6/29 – Summer Kick Off Block Party – Wheeling, WV

6/29 – Brett Weiseborn – Wheeling, WV

6/30 – Air National Guard Band of the Northeast – Weirton, WV

6/30 – United Way’s “Red, White & Brew” – Wheeling, WV

6/30 – Gage Joseph – Wheeling, WV

6/30 – Bob Gaudio – Wheeling, WV

6/30 – VCW Wrestling – Moundsville, WV

July

7/1 – Weirton 4th of July Parade and Fireworks – Weirton, WV

7/1 – Rich Coburn, Rox & Lynn, Fireworks – Toronto, OH

7/1 – Wheeling Symphony Orchestra, with Special Guest Erica Gabriel – Weirton, WV

7/1 – Community Day/Fireworks – St. Clairsville, OH

7/1 – Twice as Nice – Wheeling, WV

7/1 – TBA – Cameron, WV

7/2 – 20th Annual Heritage Port Car Show – Wheeling, WV

7/2 – Hotel California – Wheeling, WV

7/4 – Rox and Lynn, Ron Retzer Trio, Eli and the Mojo Kings, Fireworks – Steubenville, OH

7/4 – 4th of July Celebration with WSO – Wheeling, WV

7/5 – Russell Sisters, Two Friends Trio – Toronto, OH

7/5 – New Age Adenas – Wheeling, WV

7/6 – Bailey Taylor, Bill Toms & Hard Rain – Steubenville, OH

7/6 – Josh Sokoloski – Mount Pleasant, OH

7/6 – Rox and Lynn – Warren, OH

7/6 – Austin Cane – Wheeling, WV

7/7 to 7/9 – Follansbee Community Days – Follansbee, WV

7/7 – The Fantasy’s, The New Pure Gold – Follansbee, WV

7/7 – Taylor Jo & Copper Creek Band – Wheeling, WV

7/7 – Full Circle – Wheeling, WV

7/7 – Stevie Lynn – Wheeling, WV

7/7 – Seven South – Glen Dale, WV

7/8 – Gemstones, Shining Star – Follansbee, WV

7/8 to 7/9 – 33rd Annual Chautauqua Homecoming Days and Bethesda Festival – Bethesda, OH

7/8 to 7/9 – Ohio Valley Pride Fest – Wheeling, WV

7/8 – Circus Saints & Sinners Party on the Plaza – Wheeling, WV

7/8 – Jeff Grable – Wheeling, WV

7/9 – Twice as Nice, Motor City Motown Revue, The Best Fireworks in WV by Zambelli – Follansbee, WV

7/9 – Hard Day’s Night – Wheeling, WV

7/11 – Route 45 – Chester, WV

7/11 – The Nest – Warwood, WV

7/12 to 7/16 – Pre 1840 Encampment – New Cumberland, WV

7/12 – Poor Man’s Heaven – Toronto, OH

7/12 – Pocket Change – Wheeling, WV

7/13 – 7 South, Eldorado – Steubenville, OH

7/13 – Cabin Fever – Warren, OH

7/13 – Aftermath – St. Clairsville, OH

7/13 – Wheeling Movie Nights: Jungle Cruise – Wheeling, WV

7/13 – Faire May – Wheeling, WV

7/14 – Greek Festival – Weirton, WV

7/14 – Steel Casa – Wheeling, WV

7/14 – Micah Kesselring – Wheeling, WV

7/15 – Food Truck Festival – Weirton, WV

7/15 – Ratha Yatra-Festival of India – Wheeling, WV

7/15 – The Muddle – Wheeling, WV

7/16 – The Delaney’s – Wheeling, WV

7/18 – The Catch Blues Band – Wheeling, WV

7/19 – Easy Street – Toronto, OH

7/19 – 40+ Band – Warwood, WV

7/19 – M.S.M. – Wheeling, WV

7/20 – Soulful Femme Band, Soul School – Steubenville, OH

7/20 – Kevin Dennis: Two Friends Trio – Warren, OH

7/20 – Chelsey Keding – Wheeling, WV

7/21 – Dirty Grass Players – Weirton, WV

7/21 – Josh Sokolowski – St. Clairsville, OH

7/21 – Buffalo Wabs & The Price Hill Hustle – Wheeling, WV

7/21 – Crandall Creek – Wheeling, WV

7/21 – Jim Berze – Wheeling, WV

7/21 – White Collar Criminals Band – McMechen, WV

7/22 – The Sarah Hays Band – Bethesda, OH

7/22 – Moon River Star Watch – Wheeling, WV

7/22 – Taylor Jo Porter – Wheeling, WV

7/23 – Lite The Nite – Wheeling, WV

7/23 – Shades of Time – Wheeling, WV

7/25 – Eli + the Mojo Kings – Chester, WV

7/26 – Steel Cassa, Madel Jager – Toronto, OH

7/26 – The NuTones – Wheeling, WV

7/26 to 7/29 – Grecian Fest – Wheeling, WV

7/27 – Pocket Change, Mark Eddy & MVP – Steubenville, OH

7/27 – Roger Hoard – Warren, OH

7/27 – Mark Williams – Wheeling, WV

7/28 – Retroactive Outrage, Full Circle Band – Weirton, WV

7/28 to 7/30 – Upper Ohio Valley Italian Festival – Wheeling, WV

7/28 – Pocket Change – Wheeling, WV- Wheeling, WV

7/28 – Jason Treuman

7/29 – Keep It Cool Summer Fest – St. Clairsville, OH

7/29 – TBD – Wheeling, WV

7/30 – 7 South – Wheeling, WV

7/31 – Twice as Nice – Follansbee, WV

August

8/1 – Eli Lambi & The Mojo Kings – Wheeling, WV

8/2 – Ron Retzer Trio – Toronto, OH

8/2 – Crandall Creek – Wheeling, WV

8/3 – The Travelin’ Witkowskis, New Pure Gold – Steubenville, OH

8/3 – Russ Ratcliffe – Mount Pleasant, OH

8/3 – Dr. Dan Jones , Kinsey, Dawes – Warren, OH

8/3 – Haley Bundy – Wheeling, WV

8/4 – Jersey – Weirton, WV

8/4 – 7 South – Wheeling, WV

8/4 – Crazy Horse – Wheeling, WV

8/4 – Wheeling Movie Nights: Minions the Rise of Gru – Wheeling, WV

8/4 – Kanawha – Wheeling, WV

8/4 – Pocket Change – Benwood, WV

8/5 – Wheeling Arts Fest – Wheeling, WV

8/5 – Tammy Jo & Iron Horse – Wheeling, WV

8/6 – Billy the Kid & The Regulators – Wheeling, WV

8/8 – The Wells Brothers – Chester, WV

Ashley Best & The Set ‘Em Up Band – Warwood, WV

8/9 – Twice As Nice – Toronto, OH

8/9 – HABATAT – Wheeling, WV

8/10 – Jim Berze – Warren, OH

8/10 – Deep End – Wheeling, WV

8/11 – The Hooch – St. Clairsville, OH

8/11 to 8/13 – Heritage Music BluesFest – Wheeling, WV

8/11 – 1985 – Wheeling, WV

8/11 – Brad Gibson – Wheeling, WV

8/12 – Teapot Day – Chester, WV

8/12 – Gage Joseph – Wheeling, Wv

8/13 – Michael Cleveland & The Flamekeepers – Wheeling, WV

8/15 – Twice As Nice – Wheeling, WV

8/16 – 40+ Band – Toronto, OH

8/16 – Pocket Change – St. Clairsville, OH

8/16 – Poor Man’s Heaven – Wheeling, WV

8/17 – Polkaholics – Warren, OH

8/17 – Micah Kesserlring – Wheeling, WV

8/18 – Bucket of Puppies – Wheeling, WV

8/18 – Twice as Nice – Wheeling, WV

8/18 – Gage Joseph – Wheeling, WV

8/19 – M.S.M – Bethesda, OH

8/19 – Wheeling Movie Nights: Top Gun Maverick – Wheeling, WV

8/19 – Mountaineer Brewfest – Wheeling, WV

8/19 – New Age Adenas – Wheeling, WV

8/20 – Steel Town – Wheeling, WV

8/22 – George Arner Projectr – Chester, WV

8/22 – The Muddle – Warwood, WV

8/23 – Chelsea Householder, The Remainders – Toronto, WV

8/23 – Ron Retzer Trio – Wheeling, WV

8/24 – 40+ Band – Warren, OH

8/24 – Jason Treuman – Wheeling, WV

8/25 – Bucket of Puppies – Wheeling, WV

8/26 – Moon River Star Watch – Wheeling, WV

8/26 – Twice As Nice – Wheeling, WV

8/27 – Lite The Nite – Wheeling, WV

8/27 – ELO – Wheeling, WV

8/28 – 40+ Band – Follansbee, WV

8/29 – 7 South – Wheeling, WV

8/30 – Jimmy Lee Hook, Toronto, WV

8/30 – Taylor Jo & The Copper Creek Band – Wheeling, WV

8/31 – Josh Sokolowski – Warren, OH

September

9/1 – The Gypsy Cowboys – Wheeling, WV

9/1 – Easy Street – Wheeling, WV

9/1 – Gailya Dodd – Wheeling, WV

9/1 to 9/3 – Wheeling Vintage Raceboat Regatta – Wheeling, WV

9/3 – Wheeling Symphony Orchestra – Wheeling, WV

9/7 – The Muddle – Mount Pleasant, OH

9/8 – New Age Adenas – Wheeling, WV

9/9 – Rhythm and Brews Fall Fest – St. Clairsville, OH

9/9 – The Hooch – Wheeling, WV

9/11 – 9/11 Memorial – Wheeling, WV

9/15 to 9/17 – Hancock County Old Time Fair – New Cumberland, WV

9/15 to 9/17 – Brooke County Fair – Wellsburg, WV

9/15 – Jeff Tappe – Wheeling, WV

9/16 to 9/17 – Bethany Dog Fest: Rockin the Dock – Bethany, WV

9/22 – Roeder & Brosh – Wheeling, WV

9/23 to 9/24 – Fall Riverfest – New Cumberland, WV

9/23 – Moon River Star Watch – Wheeling, WV

9/29 – Gregg Molnar – Wheeling, WV