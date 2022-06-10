WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — What started as a way to celebrate a local park’s 95th birthday, last year, has now become a way to celebrate the kickoff every weekend all summer long.

This event may have a new name, but it still offers the same fun it did last year.

Nat Goudy is the operations manager at Wheeling Park and told 7News what people can expect to experience at FunFest Fridays.

Wheeling Park FunFest Fridays happen, rain or shine, every week from 6:00 PM until 9:00 PM all summer long through Friday, September 2nd.

Tonight, at Oglebay Park you can enjoy free entertainment from “The Muddle” while sitting around a fire pit and eating delicious smoked barbeque at Route 88 BBQ & Brew from 7 until 10.

Bring your family to Heritage Port tomorrow morning for the Color Me Au-Some 5K Run and Walk.

This is a unique and colorful way to get some exercise while helping students who attend Augusta Levy Learning Center.

Both races begin at 8:30. Be sure to wear white.

Then wrap up your weekend at Oglebay Park’s Sunday Funday concert featuring country music singer/songwriter Brynn Marie. Concessions and kids’ activites begin at 6p.m. with music at 7.