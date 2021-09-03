Things To Do Near You: A big night at Monarch Stadium & a full Labor Day weekend at Oglebay

(WTRF) – There’s a lot going on at Monarch Stadium Friday as John Marshall High School hosts Weir High for its home opener. Moundsville High School alumni, from the classes of 1944 to 1968, will be in attendance celebrating class reunions. It’s also senior night for the football team.

While the Monarchs battle the Red Riders on the gridiron, fans in the stands will be fighting against childhood cancer by going gold.

In five years, the Marshall County Childhood Cancer Awareness Corporation has raised $150,000 for childhood cancer research.

Because September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, donating and spreading the word are Things to Do Near You all month. Fans attending the Cameron High School football game next week at Dragon Stadium are encouraged to wear gold, too.

It’s also Centre Market’s 1st and 3rd Fridays featuring Zane Run at 8:00 p.m.

At the Weirton Event Center on Friday at 6:00 it’s Seven South followed by Hoard and Jones.

Oglebay Park’s Fort Henry Days celebration is Saturday and Sunday.

Also, Saturday and Sunday at Oglebay Park is a Woodcarvers Show.

The Wheeling Symphony Orchestra presents Music Under the Stars on Sunday at 7:30 p.m. at Oglebay Park. This Elton John Tribute, starring Craig A. Meyer, can also be seen on WTRF My Ohio Valley, the 7News Facebook page and here at WTRF.com.