BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) —

Camping in the hills of Belmont County, Ohio, combined with live country music, has been a staple every July since the late 1970’s.

When the original, long-standing country music festival ended its run in 2018, a local family acted quickly to keep the tradition going just a stone’s throw away from the original venue.

In 2019, the Duttons decide to create Blame My Roots at their campgrounds in Belmont. This year’s festival kicked off yesterday and continues tonight and tomorrow