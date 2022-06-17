JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — Here is this week’s edition of Things to do Near You.

He was born Dino Paul Crocetti on June 7th, 1917.

After a short stint as a boxer at age 15, this Steubenville, Ohio native embarked on a career in the entertainment industry. While in his early twenties, a Cleveland-area band leader suggested a name change. He would spend the rest of his life as Dean Martin, a well-known singer, actor and comedian.

Steubenville, “City of Murals,” is celebrating this native son at Fort Steuben Park for the annual Dean Martin Hometown Celebration.

This two-day festival in Steubenville happens in two different locations. The Dean Martin Hometown Celebration features family-friendly activities at “The Fort” all day while offering live entertainment for adults at “The Spot Bar” at night.

The 2022 Dean Martin Hometown Celebration runs tonight and tomorrow in Steubenville.

Many other fun activities are happening in the Ohio Valley this weekend.

In Moundsville tonight, beginning at 6:30, the city’s Arts and Culture Commission presents its first Jefferson Fridays event of 2022. Jefferson Avenue between Second and Third streets will be closed so MSM can rock Mound-town from 7 until 10.

Tomorrow, hot rods, Harleys, trikes and bikes take over Wheeling Avenue in Cambridge for the National Road Bike Show and Ribfest. In addition to motorcycles and food, there will be live bands and cold beverages from 11:00 am through 7:00 pm.

An event to honor African American history, music, faith, family and freedom happens Sunday in the “Friendly City” at the Market Street Plaza. Bring your family to the Wheeling Area Juneteenth Celebration from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm.