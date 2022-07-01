OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)

It’s official. The Independence Day holiday weekend is upon us.



Even though the good ole’ USA won’t turn 246 until Monday, many Americans will spend the entire three-day weekend celebrating our nation’s birthday, including tonight.

Some will travel while others will attend parades, family picnics and, of course, watch fireworks. If you’re staying local and don’t have any plans, Tony Summers from WTRF has to a list of “Things to do Near You” for the holiday.

Where can you shop, eat and see one of the best pyrotechnic shows in the Ohio Valley? At the Highlands, Friday night.

Quaker Steak and Lube at the Highlands has family-friendly activities and entertainment planned for you before tonight’s main event.

If you can’t hit the Highlands tonight, don’t worry. The Highlands 4th of July Celebration Fireworks show will air live on WTRF My Ohio Valley beginning at 9:30 pm. and livestream on WTRF.com and our Facebook page. Tony Summers will be joined by co-host Maria Evans from WJMH Media for an amazing light show.

You can find a list of where they will be shooting off skyrockets this weekend on our website, WTRF.com.