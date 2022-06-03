MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) Thousands of car enthusiasts from Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia and beyond are in Moundsville to see the hundreds of automobiles on display.

7News reporter Tony Summers has more about the annual street spectacular and other events around the area this weekend with “Things to do Near You.”

Vehicles of every make, model, size, color and year are parked on Jefferson Avenue as far as the eye can see. Why? Tonight, is the 34th annual Greg Yoho Memorial Car Show hosted by the Marshall County Chamber of Commerce.

The event is named in memory of Jim Pettit’s best friend.

The 34th annual Greg Yoho Memorial Car Show runs until 9 tonight between 2nd and 5th streets on Jefferson Avenue in Moundsville.

The Wheeling Feeling Chili Cook-off is tomorrow. Head to Heritage Port between noon and 6 p.m. to sample chili. Entertainment will be 7 South and Steel Cassa. All proceeds benefit the United Way of the Upper Ohio Valley.

In Martins Ferry, it’s the annual Strawberry Festival, sponsored by Project Forward. It’s everything strawberry along with LIVE music, crafters and vendors, food trucks and more. There will be kid activities, too.

Then on Sunday the weekly Oglebay Park Sunday Funday Concert series features Steeltown, “Pittsburgh’s Party Band.” The fun begins at 6 but the concert is at 7.

Those are just a few events happening the next couple of days. More ideas for how to spend your weekend are on wtrf.com