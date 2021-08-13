Things to do near you: Heritage Music Blues Fest and much more

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Heritage Music Blues Fest began in 2001 and since then has grown into a three-day concert series along the Ohio River in Wheeling.

Seventeen bands are scheduled to perform this weekend at the 20th anniversary event at Heritage Port.

BluesFest is until 10:30 tonight. Music kicks off tomorrow at noon and Sunday at 1. Tickets are available at the gate.

The Marshall County Chamber of Commerce Business and Health Expo is tomorrow the expo runs from 10 am to 5 pm at the Moundsville Center inside the former West Virginia Penitentiary. Also, tonight in Moundsville from 7 until 10 pm is Jefferson Fridays on Jefferson Avenue between 2nd and 3rd Streets. Enjoy live music from Zane Run, food, drinks and shopping.

At the Weirton Event Center two amazing bands will perform tonight. The Fantasys, along with Buddy and Anthony, will rock the night away beginning at 7.

Lebanese Festival Pre-Order Pickup is this Saturday and Sunday from 11 to 3 at Our Lady of Lebanon Church in Wheeling. They will have extra food items to sell both days too.

The Oglebay Sunday Funday Concert features The Joseph Sisters from 6 pm until 9 pm.

More local events planned for this weekend can be found on wtrf.com under the Things to Do Near You tab. Reporting live from Heritage Port.