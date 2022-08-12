WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Heritage Music BluesFest began in 2001 and since then has grown into a three-day concert series along the Ohio River in Wheeling.



Seventeen acts are scheduled to perform on the main stage this weekend at the 21st annual event.



7News Reporter Tony Summers was at the concert’s venue, Heritage Port, for the season finale of “Things to Do Near You.”

For the past 20 years, Heritage Music BluesFest has attracted fans of the genre to the Friendly City from not only the United States but worldwide. This weekend won’t be any different. There are two stages, after jams, vendors and more.



Tonight, is only day one of the Heritage Music BluesFest. Music kicks off tomorrow at noon and Sunday at 1. Tickets are available at the gate.

If you are tuning in near the top of West Virginia, don’t forget this evening there is a free concert at the Weirton Event Center. Listen to Jimmy Lee Hook & The Long Island Sound sing hits from Billy Joel, Elton John and Bruce Springsteen beginning at 7. Food trucks open at 6.



Bring the entire family to Moundsville’s Riverfront Park Saturday evening to see a free screening of Sonic the Hedgehog 2.. The City of Moundsville Arts and Culture Commission will provide free popcorn and water, thanks to The Strand Theatre and the Marshall County FRN. The picture begins at dusk.



Wrap up your weekend at Oglebay’s Sunday Funday concert. The 1985 Band will play retro tunes at 7. Concessions, food trucks, ice cream sundae bar and kids’ activities start at 6.