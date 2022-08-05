MARTINS FERRY, Ohio (WTRF) — The purple city is celebrating the life of a local Revolutionary War heroine.



Betty Zane is known for risking her life to get gunpowder while Fort Henry, which is now Wheeling, was under attack.

In her honor, the Martins Ferry Volunteer Fire Department puts on the Betty Zane Days festival in the city park every August.

That’s where 7News reporter Tony Summers is this evening for this week’s edition of “Things to do Near You.”

Not only is the festival’s namesake being honored but so are the courageous men and women who put their lives on the line each day to help others in need.



Betty Zane Days is designed to shine a spotlight on local heroes while having a good time.



All the fun is taking place at the city park, located along Zane Highway, Friday night and again Saturday. The proceeds benefit the volunteer fire department.

Also happening tonight is Centre Market’s 1st Fridays Summer Concert Series in Wheeling. The Gage Joseph Band will play all your favorite tunes from 7 until 9 p.m. Admission is free.



Ohio Valley Frontier Days happens Saturday between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. and again Sunday between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Reenactors, demonstrators, musicians, dancers, storytellers, artists and crafters take over at the historic Fort Steuben for this family-friendly festival.



Sunday morning at Heritage Port in Wheeling is the annual Debbie Green 5 K Run-Walk for Leukemia. Start time is 9 a.m. Proceeds from the event will benefit a local recipient who suffers from leukemia/pediatric cancer.