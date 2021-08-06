Things to Do Near You: Martins Ferry’s Betty Zane Days Festival

MARTINS FERRY, OHIO (WTRF) — A long time summer tradition is finally here.

The Betty Zane Days Festival kicked off yesterday at the City Park. The four-day event features live entertainment, rides and games.

The purple city is currently celebrating the life of a local Revolutionary War hero, Betty Zane She is known for risking her life to get gunpowder while Fort Henry, which is now Wheeling, when it was under attack.

In her honor, Betty Zane Days is going on through tomorrow in Martins Ferry.

All the fun is taking place at the city park, located along Zane Highway.