Things to Do Near You: The Barnesville Pumpkin Festival and more

BARNESVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — If you’re looking for something to do this weekend— well, you’re in luck.

The Barnesville Pumpkin Festival is back, and it’s extra special this year.

Have you have ever wanted to see, in person, a pumpkin that weighs more than one ton? If so, we know where that can happen. This weekend at the 57th annual Barnesville Pumpkin Festival, there aren’t one or two, but three pumpkins on display that weigh more than 2,000 pounds.

The King Pumpkin weighs 2,195 pounds and holds a Buckeye State record. Right now, all three are ranked in the top 5 heaviest pumpkins in the world.

The festival runs from today until Sunday at 5 p.m., so make your way to Barnesville for some great family fun.

There are many other fun things happening in the Ohio Valley this weekend as well.

Tomorrow, the City of Wheeling and the United Way of the Upper Ohio Valley are teaming up for Oktoberfest at the Plaza on the Market from noon until 11 p.m.

Also, on Saturday at 1 p.m., the Wheeling AOH will host the Irish Road Bowling Ohio Valley Championship, featuring the McSweeney Cup, at Wheeling Park.

The 10th annual Knights of Columbus Festival is tomorrow at St. Jude Park in Glen Dale.

The Wheeling Symphony Youth Orchestra Bluegrass at Oglebay Park’s Hess Shelter on Sunday from 2:30 until 6:30 p.m. will feature music by local bands with special performances by members of the Youth Orchestra.

WTRF.com is the best place to get more information about Things to Do Near You this weekend.